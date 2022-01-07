Upcoming Yamaha Electric Scooter Spied – Launch This Year

Yamaha is planning to set foot in the electric mobility space soon with the production version of the E01 electric scooter

A concept version of Yamaha E01 was showcased by the Japanese brand more than two years ago at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. A couple of test mules of this battery-powered scooter have been caught on camera for first time.

The latest spy shots show two heavily camouflaged test mules of the much-awaited E01 e-scooter going around in Japan. From the looks of it, the scooter appears to be more than just a prototype and could be a near-production model. Reports also indicate that Yamaha is planning to organize a media drive in Japan soon to get first inputs.

Upcoming Yamaha Electric Scooter

Although wrapped in heavy camouflage, the styling clearly resembles the E01 Concept presented a couple of years earlier. On a closer look, one might even find a hint of Yamaha’s flagship superbike YZF R1 with its design inspiration on the scooter’s fascia. Further, its proportions suggest that E01 will receive dimensions similar to the brand’s NMax maxi scooter.

Though the final production-spec model is expected to be toned down with respect to the concept prototype, test mules of E01 flaunts a flat nose with a large apron which houses the twin-beam headlamps as well as the charging port. Attributes such as a single-piece, broad saddle and chunky grab rails on the floating tail section make the scooter a practical affair.

The maxi scooter styling ensures a large tunnel between legs of the rider which could host a decent sized battery pack. Other notable styling highlights include a large windscreen upfront, a rear tyre hugger attached to the swingarm, and heavily faired front body panel. Riding ergonomics are likely to be fairly relaxed with a wide, pulled back handlebar and centre-set footboard.

2022 Yamaha Electric Scooter Features

Coming to features on offer, it gets a simple fully-digital LCD instrument console which shares crucial information such as battery status, speed, etc. There are several tell lights on display- one of them shows a mobile phone signal thus, hinting at the bike’s Bluetooth smartphone integration. Other features expected to form part of the package include keyless ignition and multiple riding modes.

As far as hardware is concerned, E01 rides on 13-inch alloys on both ends. The scooter is suspended on telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends which will be aided by ABS. There are no official details from the company on its performance but experts believe it should offer a real-world range of 70-80 km on a single charge.

Yamaha should offer multiple changing options on E01. Or it could also offer swappable battery tech which Yamaha is co-developing alongside other manufacturers on this scooter. India launch of this new electric scooter has not been confirmed. Yamaha India has plans to launch electric scooters in the future.