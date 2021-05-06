Used Suzuki Jimny SUV Is Being Sold At Higher Price Than New Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be launched in India sometime towards the end of 2022

The hype for Suzuki Jimny in global markets and India is simply unthinkable. Some believe that it is over-exaggerated while online trends and opinions suggest otherwise. If people still doubt the fuss over the ultra-compact off-roader, then this story might be of interest to them.

While automotive products have a much higher depreciation value in comparison to other properties, tides have turned in the opposite direction since the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the entire planet. As a result of huge demand and disruptions in productions due to the surge in infections, delivery of Jimny has been delayed by several months.

Used cars more expensive than new cars

With very less supply in comparison to demand, prices of used Jimny units have seen an unprecedented hike. In fact, some of the old units of the subcompact SUV in Australia are being bought at a price superseding its MSRP for a brand new vehicle from a showroom. According to a report, there are 47 pre-owned Jimny Sierra units in the country that have been listed in an online portal for used cars.

Surprisingly all them are quoted at a price above the car’s base price of AU$28,490 (equivalent to INR 16.27 lakh). The most affordable of them all is a 2019 beige-coloured Jimny in its base trim which has been quoted at AU$34,000 (INR 19.41 lakh) which is roughly 20 percent more than its MSRP. The prices only go up from here. An MY2020 beige-coloured Jimny with a few optional fitments and an odometer reading of only 1,600 km is being offered at a whopping AU$50,000 (INR 28.55 lakh).

This must surely establish its popularity in markets in which it is being sold. The SUV is known for its off-roading prowess along with its compact dimensions which also makes it a friendly city commuter. Currently, this model is being assembled at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gurgaon, Haryana through imported CKD kits. Currently, this version of the SUV is manufactured only for export purposes.

India-spec Jimny

The India-spec Jimny will be different from the 3-door international model. For the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki will develop a 5-door version of the SUV which will be longer than its international sibling.

However, both models will share the same mechanical specifications. Under the hood, it will feature a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol motor which kicks out 101 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque.

This unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Whole the international-spec model is offered with a 4×4 drivetrain as standard across the range, in India it might be offered as an option.

