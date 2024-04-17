Vespa 140th Edition Launched – Celebrating Piaggio’s 140th Anniversary

Only 140 units of Vespa 140th of Piaggio Special Edition are available for sale between April 18th to 21st, 2024

As part of its 140th anniversary celebrations, Piaggio Group has launched a new ‘Vespa 140th of Piaggio’ Special Edition scooter. The 140th special edition scooter is based on the 300cc Vespa GTV. It is one of the most contemporary and popular models ever produced under the Vespa brand.

Vespa 140th Edition – What’s Special?

Highlighting the glorious 140 years of Piaggio Group, the Vespa 140th of Piaggio special edition scooter is an exciting mix of retro and modern aesthetics. A number of striking features instantly draw one’s attention. It includes the Piaggio Group’s traditional colours and the LED headlamp mounted on the front fender. The scooter is painted in white and comes with contrasting blue and light blue graphics.

Some interesting detailing with these shades can be seen across the front apron, front fender, instrument cowl and side panels. The scooter has blue wheels with light blue inserts. Left side panel has the ‘140’ anniversary logo in the blue shades. One can also notice the black finishing on the mirrors, headlamp, muffler and foldable pillion foot pegs.

Another key highlight is the triple air intake and central grilles. These significantly enhance the scooter’s sporty profile. A similar effect can be seen with the blue coloured single racing seat. It has contrasting stitching for a more dynamic look. The rear seat cover is offered as standard.

Another unique feature is a number celebratory plaque on the back shield. All the 140 units produced will have this exclusive plaque. With such exclusive details, the 140th special edition of Vespa emerges as one of the exceptionally rare, coveted and esteemed models of all time.

Vespa 140th Edition – Performance, specs

Powering Vespa 140th of Piaggio limited edition model is a 278cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. It generates 23.8 hp and 26 Nm. The engine is mated to a CVT with torque server. Fuel efficiency is rated at 30.3 km/L. Suspension setup comprises single-arm with coil spring at front and double hydraulic shock absorber at rear. The scooter has 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres. Both ends have 220 mm disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Tech kit includes a circular digital display that is compatible with all Vespa MIA Bluetooth functions. Users can access features such as remote lock / unlock, open the under-seat compartment and Bike Finder function. The scooter has keyless entry and traction control.

Vespa 140th of Piaggio – Where to buy?

Only 140 units of the Vespa 140th of Piaggio are available for sale. The special edition model can only be purchased between April 18 to 21, 2024. Users can purchase online on Vespa website or during the Vespa World Days 2024, being held in Pontedera, Italy. Vespa 140th of Piaggio is available only in select geographies. It includes most of Europe and some locations in Africa and the Middle East. A complete list is available on Vespa website.