Vespa Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Special Edition Scooters

In the new 75th Anniversary Edition, the Vespa scooters are offered with many aesthetic additions

Piaggio is celebrating 75 years of its existence in global automotive markets by introducing new special edition models of its subsidiary brand of scooters Vespa. The Italian automaker has revealed two special edition variants based on Vespa GTS and Vespa Primavera trims and the series has been named 75th.

The scooters will be available in both 125cc and 300cc iterations and go on sale this month and will remain on sale only throughout this year. These special edition models feature updated cosmetics which make them unique. Otherwise, they are similar to the regular models.

Updated Cosmetics

Vespa was first launched back in 1946 and the new 75th series model receives a metallic yellow body paint scheme called “Giallo 75th” which is reminiscent of its original colour. Side body panels and front mudguards flaunt the number 75 in a slightly darker shade of the same colour.

It also gets a special badging on the front glove box displaying the brand’s name and its years of 75 years of existence. The scooters also receive a signature Vespa tie recoloured in opaque pyrite yellow at the front apron.

The single-piece seat is trimmed in nubuck leather with piping while it rides on grey alloy wheels with a diamond finish. There is plenty of chrome detailing all around the scooter including the badging on rear-view mirrors, front mudguard, exhaust muffler and instrument cluster surround. The GTS trim gets foldaway footpegs which are also embellished.

Features & Accessories

In addition, the special edition Vespa also gets a chrome-laced rear luggage rack that houses a large circular leather bag and mimics a spare wheel holder. The bag is also made of nubuck leather and of the same colour as the scooter’s saddle and comes with a quick-release mechanism. In terms of features, both special models in the 75 series are equipped with a 4.3-inch fully digital TFT colour display housing all functions compatible with the Vespa MIA smartphone connectivity system.

In order to make it a special experience for buyers, each scooter in this special edition range will be offered with a welcome kit which consists of an Italian silk scarf, personalised owners book, a vintage steel Vespa plate and eight collector postcards signifying eight decades of Vespa history. Pisces of these new models haven’t been revealed by the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer as of yet, but we expect more information to be thrown into light, ahead of its international debut which is expected to take place in a month and a half.

We do hope that Piaggio does give it a thought about bringing the special edition Vespa models to India sometime later this year. Currently, Piaggio retails nine Vespa models in India such as SXL 125, Vespa VXL 125 and Vespa ZX 125 including others.