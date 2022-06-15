Vespa, Aprilia Scooter Sales Apr 2022 – New Prices Post Increase

Piaggio has increased prices of entire Vespa and Aprilia lineup of scooters in India

As has been seen in the case of most other two wheeler makers, Piaggio has also hiked prices across the Vespa and Aprilia lineup of scooters in India citing increase in commodity prices. In recent news, Aprilia Storm 125cc scooter disc variant has just been discontinued and only the drum brake variant is on sale.

Vespa, Aprilia Prices – June 2022

Vespa scooter prices for June 2022 start at Rs 1.15 lakh for the ZX 125 and at Rs 1.29 for the VXL 125. The Vespa VXL 150 and SXL 125 are now priced at Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh respectively while SXL 150 carries a new price tag of Rs 1.47 lakh. Vespa also has the Racing Sixties 125 and 150 in the company lineup priced at Rs 1.39 and Rs 1.53 respectively while the top of the line Elegante 150 is priced at Rs 1.55 (all prices ex-showroom).

Aprilia had hiked prices in May 2022 by a maximum of Rs 6,728 and now scooter prices have been hiked by a maximum of Rs 5,000 from June 2022. The Storm 125 cc scooter, which was at 1.06 lakh in May 2022 has been increased by Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.11 lakh from 1st June 2022.

The SR RST 125 also sees a price hike of Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.21 lakh from Rs 1.16 lakh while the SR RST 160 comes in with a Rs 4,000 higher price to Rs 1.30 lakh from Rs 1.26 lakh it commanded in May 2022. Aprilia SR RST Race (Rs.1.39 lakh) and SR RST Carbon (1.32 lakh) along with the SXR 125 (Rs 1.31 lakh) and SXR 160 (1.42 lakh) each see prices increased by Rs 4,000 over their May 2022 pricing.

Vespa, Aprilia sales – April 2022

Vespa and Aprilia sales ended April 2022 on a positive note. Vespa sales increased 39.74 percent YoY to 3,594 units in April 2022, up from 2,572 units sold in April 2021 relating to a volume growth of 1,022 units. MoM sales were down 3.02 percent over 3,706 units sold in March 2022.

It was both the Vespa 125cc and 150cc scooters that saw YoY growth of 42.40 percent and 5.41 percent respectively. 125cc sales stood at 3,399 units in April 2022, up from 2,387 units sold in April 2021 commanding a 94.57 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales dipped 3.08 percent from 3,507 units sold in March 2022. 150cc sales increased to 195 units from 185 units sold in the same month of the previous year while MoM sales fell 2.01 percent as against 199 units sold in April 2022.

Aprilia scooter sales on the other hand saw a 5.64 percent YoY growth while MoM sales dipped 11.76 percent. The company’s sales stood at 1,629 units in April 2022, up 87 units over 1,542 units sold in April 2021 while sales dipped 11.76 percent over 1,846 units sold in March 2022.

Of the company’s 125cc range, sales stood at 1,037 units in April 2022, up 18.11 percent over 878 units sold in April 2021 with a 159 unit volume growth and 63.33 percent shareholding. 160cc scooter sales were down 10.84 percent YoY to 592 units from 664 units sold in April 2021 leading to a 72 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales of both the 125cc and 160cc scooters dipped 7 percent and 19.02 percent respectively from 1,115 units and 731 units sold in March 2022.