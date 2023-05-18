Vespa Dual launch price Rs 1.32 L – New colours target Gen Z buyers

Vespa Dual scooter range gets both 125cc and 150cc along with similar componentry as before – Meet BS6 P2 and RDE norms

India is the largest two wheeler market in the world. This market with such gravity is of paramount importance for 2W manufacturers. Vespa is targeting a new breed of Gen Z riders who want to express themselves with flair and gusto (not Mahindra’s). The company believes Vespa Dual scooter range is the answer for this demographic.

Vespa is playing with colours and adding visual appeal that Gen Z would crave. The range starts from Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-sh) for 125cc VXL variants and goes till Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-sh) for 150cc SXL variants. Prospective buyers can visit any of the 250+ exclusive Vespa dealerships and take delivery of these new scooters.

Vespa Dual Scooter Range

The Italian brand is bundling both 125cc and 150cc powertrains with Dual range. The smaller 125cc variants can generate 9.65 bhp of power at 7,400 RPM and 10.11 Nm of torque at 5,600 RPM. However, 150cc variants develop 10.64 bhp of power at 7,400 RPM and 11.26 Nm of torque at 5,300 RPM. Both engines are now BS6 P2 compliant, E20 fuel and RDE compliant along with OBD-II diagnostics.

There are four different colour schemes that buyers can choose from. Two with VXL variants and other two with SXL variants. Pearl White + Azuro Provenza and Pearl White + Beige with VXL variants cost Rs. 1.32 lakh for 125cc options and Rs. 1.46 lakh for 150cc options (both prices ex-sh).

Pearl White + Matte Red and Pearl White + Matt Black with SXL variants cost Rs. 1.37 lakh for 125cc options and Rs. 1.49 lakh for 150cc options (both prices ex-sh). The press material provided mentions Vespa Dual scooter range with Pearl White + Matte Black combo is based on VXL, even though it has a square headlight and ORVMs like that of an SXL.

Speaking of colour combos, they are present at the bottom of side body panels and neatly merge into the colour accents on its floorboard. Panels behind the front apron get this colour accent too and is carried on to its seat cover and pillion backrest as well.

Componentry remains similar

One-sided front suspension and twin hydraulic shock absorbers, front disc brake, LED headlights, CBS with 125cc and single-channel ABS on 150cc, 11” front wheel and 10” rear wheel with 150cc and 10” wheel on both ends on 125cc, 110/70-11 front and 120/70-10 rear tyres on 150cc and 90/100-10 on both ends on 125cc are likely to be similar with Vespa Dual scooter range.

Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “ Vespa is the essence of an Italian lifestyle, of irreverent spontaneity, and living to the fullest. For years, Vespa has won over entire generations with its charisma that transmits freedom and its unconventional style. With the Vespa Dual we want to appeal to the up-and-coming Gen Z that is looking for something different and reflective of their personality.

It presents us with the opportunity to reach a newer audience and welcome them to the world of Vespa. There is a Vespa for every type of customer and the Vespa Dual is for those whole like to live young and bold. As pioneers of luxury scooters, I am confident that the Vespa Dual will set new design trends in the sector and our riders will derive absolute pleasure from it.”