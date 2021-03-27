2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT – New TVC

The new RE 650 bikes will also be presented with new MiY options offering buyers a range of personalized choices

Royal Enfield has launched the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. These two bikes are offered in single tone and dual tone colour options. The updates on the two bikes are only restricted to new colour schemes and Make-it-Your options, while engine specs remain unchanged.

Colour Updates

New colours on the Interceptor 650 include Mark Two, Baker Express, Sunset Strip, Downtown Drag, Ventura Blue, Canyon Red and Orange Crush. The colour schemes of Glitter and Dust have now been called Mark Two while three colours of Mark Three, Ravishing Red, and Silver Spectre have been discontinued.

Continental GT 650 gets 5 colour choices of Rocker Red, Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Ventura Storm. Interceptor 650 prices range from Rs 2.59 – 2.88 lakhs. Royal Enfield Continental GT650, priced between Rs.2.75-2.97 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

New MiY Options

Along with the new colour schemes are feature updates. RE 650 Twin can now be customized as per buyer’s choice with Make-it-Your options of seat choices, touring mirrors and tall and short tinted flyscreens along with sump guards.

Blacked out rims and mudguards in a single tone colour scheme add to the aesthetic appeal of the INT 650 Twin which was earlier only offered on the dual tone variants. The customization options also see engine guards for added protection. Each of these options get homologated and come in with a 2 year warranty.

Unchanged Engine Specs

Though the RE 650 Twins get new colour schemes and MiY options they continue to be powered by the same engine as was seen on its earlier counterparts. This 648cc, air/oil cooled, parallel twin engine makes 47.65 hp power at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm torque at 5,250 rpm mated to a 6 speed sequential gearbox. Slipper clutch is offered as standard.

Suspension and braking specs also remain unchanged and the RE Twins continue to sport telescopic fork and twin preload-adjustable shocks while they ride on 18 inch spoked wheels fitted with Ceat tyres as against Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres as was seen earlier.

The launch of the new 2021 RE 650 Twins follows the company’s earlier announcement of 4 new models each year for the next seven years. It was the new Meteor 350 that was launched late last year while the new Himalayan was launched earlier this year. The company also plans the next gen Classic 350 and a 650cc cruiser for later this year while an electric motorcycle is also in the making.