Vinfast Klara S Electric Scooter Patented In India – iQube, Chetak Rival

The revelation of Vinfast patenting Klara S electric scooter comes just a couple of days after they start construction at their EV plant in India

Recently, Vinfast broke ground on its first EV manufacturing facility with USD 500 million (Rs. 4,000 Crore) investment in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Recent revelations show Vinfast is hot on setting an electric scooter portfolio as well, along with electric cars. Vinfast Klara S electric scooter has now been patented in India, fueling speculations.

Vinfast Klara S Patented In India

Vietnamese automaker, Vinfast, might be better for its portfolio of electric cars. Vinfast was also a key player in the race to acquire Ford’s Chennai plant post the American brand’s exit from Indian market. But Vinfast serves up a decent range of electric scooters on home turf. The same could be one of its identity in India as well.

India is currently the hottest market for electric scooters and there are more players today than what the industry expected a decade ago. The adoption rate for electric scooters has seen a greater reception from Indians than any other 2W EV genre. As an electric scooter manufacturer, that might prove a perfect business proposition for Vinfast.

First electric scooter launch from Vinfast in India may be Klara S, as it was recently patented in India. Klara S is a classic design electric scooter, giving me Vespa vibes. Vinfast proudly advertises Klara S as “Quintessence Of Italian Design”. It is a handsome-looking electric scooter and could be a fitting rival to Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 range, owing to their design genres.

We can see a hexagonal-shaped LED headlight, U-shaped LED tail light, LED turn indicators and premium-looking pillion foot-pegs. There are options for contrasting colours on the floor board along with seats. A fully digital instrument cluster along with telematics features facilitated by a built-in e-sim are note-worthy attributes.

Specs, features and performance

Colours for Klara S include – Black, Red, White, Blue, Matte Black, Nurturing Green and Moss Green. For starters, Vinfast Klara S measures 1,890 mm in length, 684 mm in width, 1,125 mm in height and has a 1,321 mm long wheelbase and a 760 mm seat height. Klara S boasts a 108 kg kerb weight with two removable batteries.

Yep, Vinfast embraces removable battery tech and there are two removable battery packs (22 ah each) populated with Li-ion cells sourced from LG Chem. These battery packs provide juice to a 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) electric hub motor sourced from Bosch powering the rear wheels. Claimed range from this system is 120 km at 30 km/h speed, while top speed is 48 km/h.

Load bearing capacity for Vinfast Klara S is rated at 150 kg. Notable componentry includes front and rear disc brakes with Nissin calipers, 14-inch front wheel with 90/90-14 tyre and 120/70-12 rear tyre wrapped on 12-inch rear wheel. Price starts from VND 39.9 million (approx Rs. 1.34 lakh) without batteries and 400W charger. Batteries are offered as a service for VND 350,000 every month (approx Rs. 1,178).