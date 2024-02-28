VinFast VF3 Patent Filed in India – Small Electric Car, 201 Kms Range

VinFast recently commenced construction of a new EV manufacturing plant in India – With annual capacity of 1.50 lakh units and investment of around Rs 4,000 crore

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, is making significant strides in India with the construction of a state-of-the-art EV manufacturing plant. The facility, boasting an annual capacity of 1.50 lakh units and a substantial investment of approximately Rs 4,000 crore, underscores VinFast’s commitment to the burgeoning Indian electric vehicle market.

VinFast VF3 Patent Filed in India

VinFast is gearing up to introduce its electric vehicles in India by 2025, and the recent patent filing for the VF3 electric hatchback signals a pivotal step in this direction. Alongside the compact VF3, VinFast’s diverse lineup includes larger electric SUVs such as the VF7 and VF9, as well as sub-compact and compact SUVs like the VF6 and VF8. The company’s expansion into the Indian market is anticipated to reshape the landscape of electric mobility in the country.

The VF3, the first of VinFast’s electric offerings in India, boasts a distinctive and practical design. With a length of under 3.2 meters and generous ground clearance, it is well-suited for Indian road conditions. The exterior features a sleek closed-up grille, LED headlamps, squared-off ORVMs, LED tail lamps, cladding on bumpers, and a chrome-finished logo. The overall dimensions stand at 3,190mm in length, 1,679mm in width, and 1,620mm in height, offering a spacious cabin with 550 liters of boot space.

Inside, the VF3 accommodates five passengers in a minimalist yet spacious cabin. The 2-spoke steering wheel, digital driver display unit, and advanced 10-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enhance the driving experience. Notable features include fully foldable second-row seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and dual airbags.

Motor Configuration and Range

The VF3 will be available in two trim levels – Eco and Plus. While specific details about the motor configuration are yet to be disclosed, it targets an impressive range of 201 kilometers on a full charge. Positioned in the entry-level EV segment, the VF3 is poised to compete with rivals like the MG Comet and Tata Tiago, with an estimated price range of Rs 7-10 lakhs.

In the context of the growing urban challenges, the compact and efficient VF3 brings additional advantages in congested city environments. Its small size, maneuverability, and zero-emission attributes make it an ideal solution for modern urban living, where traffic congestion and limited parking space pose significant challenges. The VF3 represents a step towards sustainable and practical mobility solutions in India’s dynamic urban landscape.

VinFast’s forward-looking vision extends to its upcoming manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. With an annual capacity of 1,50,000 units and an investment of Rs. 4,165 crore, the plant is set to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally. Beyond serving the domestic market, VinFast aims to use its Indian operations as a base for exporting to South Asia, the Middle East, and African countries.

As VinFast expands its footprint in India, the company is not only bringing innovative electric vehicles but also contributing to the development of a robust electric vehicle ecosystem, including widespread dealership networks and a robust after-sales service system. VinFast’s endeavors align with India’s transition towards a sustainable automotive future.