Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept Showcased In India – Sales Up 11%

Only the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept was showcased in India and Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet was not

Mercedes-Benz is known to showcase very interesting concept vehicles. Recent Concept CLA Class is a stark example. Good thing about Mercedes’ concepts is that most of these flamboyant attributes make it to production. We certainly hope this is the case with Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept showcased in India today at Mumbai.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept

The company collaborated with NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai and complementing this collaboration, Mercedes showcased Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept. The intent for a collab with NMACC is to offer exclusive experiences in culture, art, fashion and luxury to their customers.

For starters, Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept is a fully electric concept, that first debuted at 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. 7 years on, this alluring concept has lost zero appeal and is just as breathtaking today, as it was when it first debuted. This is because there is no other concept car that boasts sheer opulence and wears it with such esteem.

The 5.7m long vehicle carries unmatched class with a long bonnet and smoothly flowing lines that end in a boat tail shape at the rear. A combination of soothing lines, tantalising profiling of sheet metal, ravishing Red shade, magnetic and majestic proportions, elegant detailing and second-to-none attention to detail are key strengths of this vehicle.

The fascia is achingly pretty. It features Mercedes-Maybach vertical slat grill that the brand uses on their flagship Maybach-branded vehicles. There are sleek LED headlights that will win the competition for prettiest light designs. Front bumper has nice chrome detailing, which is subtle, yet defining.

Profile has to be the prettiest angle of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept. It has a subtle three-box shape. The very long bonnet and stubby cabin with gullwing doors reflect the design attributes of the very popular Mercedes Benz SLS AMG. The boat tail rear section, however, is unique and adds a tonne of opulence to overall design.

What to expect?

After launching EQE SUV, Mercedes is showing this concept vehicle. It rides on 24-inch sophisticated-looking alloy wheels that more than fill the wheel arches. LED tail lights, chrome vertical strip splitting rear windshield into two parts, and strong bumper lines with accentuating chrome work are not able elements.

On the inside, this futuristic concept vehicle boasts an ultra luxurious cabin, that is filled to the brim with tech. These include multiple brushed Rose metallic trims, white upholstery, a giant HUD, a wrap-around cabin, intricate ambient lighting, and futuristic analogue gauges. Bonnet is of split design and centrally hinged. It opens in a similar fashion as its gullwing doors.

Underneath this twin bonnet setup, there are pre-designed and crafted custom luggage, custom umbrellas and everything else that an uber-rich individual would own and flaunt. In terms of powertrains, Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept packs an 80 kWh battery with four electric motors. One per wheel.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV launch soon!

Combined power output is around 740 bhp of peak power and torque vectoring (courtesy of 4 motors) are notable attributes. Range from a single charge is pretty low, compared to recent production-spec EVs. There is a Cabriolet model of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept too, which was missing in this showcase.

Mercedes-Benz has showcased this uber-futuristic concept in India as a spectacle of what we can expect from upcoming Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. In particular, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV. The production version of Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept is likely to be a spiritual successor of the extremely rare Maybach Exelero.

Mercedes-Benz sales grew 11%

For the duration of January 2023 to September 2023, Mercedes-Benz sold 12,768 units in India. This registered a 11% YoY growth as opposed to 11,469 units sold in the same duration last year. Between Jan-Sep 2023, demand for TEVs including S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMG and EQS grew to 22%, which comprised of 25% YTD sales.