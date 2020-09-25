Volkswagen Excellence Centers Launched For Used Car Business

These new Excellence Centers will deliver digital integration to VW’s used car business in India

Volkswagen India pre-owned cars business was launched a few months ago. Today, they have announced a more advanced setup for their used car business, called Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centers. These centers ties in digitally integrated and customized services when buying, selling or exchanging a pre-owned car.

Built on a unique retail experience, VW DWA Excellence Centers focus on pricing transparency, and make available a wide range of multi brand pre-owned cars. Customers are assured a dedicated relationship manager, and benefit from the guarantee of warranty on pre-owned cars.

At present, there are 105 DWA outlets across India. In 2020-21, 17 more DWA Excellence Centers are planned. The digitally integrated Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres also offer customized services. Customers can avail of car evaluation, special finance offer, accessory packages, and hassle-free transfer.

Built on competitive pricing, vehicles are thoroughly checked and certified along with genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support. Every pre-owned vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 160-point checklist.

A third party inspector is involved, and certification confirmed post completion of due diligence process and inspection. With a wide reach, the Volkswagen DWA network is being developed as a one-stop solution that upholds value proposition in the organized pre-owned segment.

Digital Integration Benefits

Digitization across DWA Excellence Center makes possible a contactless experience, which is a key focus area at present. Customers are offered a platform of integrated online buying or selling on the DWA website. One can initiate self-valuation of a car through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. The mobile app offers transparent valuations as per algorithms given by the ‘Indian Blue Book’ in quick time. The digitised interface of DWA is designed as a professionally managed platform for customers keen on a used car.

Volkswagen conducts thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Center. Centers are also presenting a DWA Special Edition Car that’s essentially an accessorized display car so customers can get a glimpse into what the possibilities and scope are for a used car.

Volkswagen India aims to bring is customized services, while ensuring customer’s peace of mind through an end to end process that’s without hassles. DWA Excellence Center is built on Volkswagen’s 10 pillars including professional consultation and expert advice by DWA Relationship Manager, Road-Side Assistance program, test drive, vehicle customization and service support throughout the ownership period.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Customer experience is at the core of our brand philosophy and with the introduction of DWA Excellence Center, we believe we will be catering to the ever-evolving pre-owned car segment.”