Volkswagen India Sales Dec 2021 – Taigun, Vento, Polo, Tiguan

Volkswagen would be launching new products under the India 2.0 project in the coming future, the most notable one is the brand’s upcoming mid-size sedan

Volkswagen had a profitable 2021 as the German auto brand kickstarted its second innings in India with the India 2.0 project along with its Czech alliance Skoda. A total of 26,930 passenger vehicles were sold by Volkswagen throughout the entire year as compared to 15,598 units sold last year. This resulted in overall growth of 72.65 percent.

Volkswagen India Sales 2021

The highest monthly sales volume for 2021 was recorded in December where VW dispatched 3,700 cars across the country. During the same time previous year, the Aurangabad-based manufacturer was able to dispatch only 2,401 units which have translated into a YoY growth of 54.10 percent.

In comparison, a total of 3,154 cars were sold by Volkswagen across the country in November 2021 which resulted in an MoM growth of 17.31 percent. The last three months of 2021 were the highest selling quarter this year with a total recorded volume of 9,931 units.

During the same period the previous year, 5,867 cars were sold by Volkswagen across India which has led to YoY growth of 69.27 percent. Overall, VW fared better in the second half of 2021 with a total registered sales volume of 16,087 units as opposed to 10,843 units dispatched in the first half of the year.

Monthly sales volumes were consistent for most parts of the year. The least selling period was the second quarter of 2021 during which the country was reeling under the effects of the second wave of the pandemic.

The German auto giant sold 1,425 units in May which was also the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pleasing part, though, was VW registered growth in every phase throughout 2021 with respect to the previous year. While overall sales volume is low in comparison to other major OEMs, Volkswagen has shown promise in recent times.

Volkswagen India 2.0 project

As mentioned earlier, 2021 was a very critical year for the German auto brand as it introduced the first product under the India 2.0 project called Taigun. Underpinned by a brand new MQB A0 IN platform, Taigun is the first SUV by VW to be locally developed and manufactured in India. It competes against other compact C-segment SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and its Czech cousin Kushaq.

Volkswagen would be hoping for more growth in 2022 with new models slated for launch this year. The most prominent of all is a new mid-size sedan named Virtus which will be replacing the ageing Vento from its lineup. Like Taigun, Virtus will be underpinned by a locally developed MQB A0 IN architecture. It would rival other premium sedans in this space like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz.