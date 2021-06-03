Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI AT Launched – New Prices May 2021

Volkswagen retails Polo in four trims namely Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT at prices that range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

A couple of months ago Volkswagen launched an affordable variant of Polo powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine. This variant was based on the Comfortline trim and replaced the limited-run Turbo Edition model which was itself based on the entry-level variant Trendline.

Despite being Rs. 42,000 dearer than the outgoing Turbo Edition, the Comfortline TSI is one of the most affordable cars which is powered by a turbocharged petrol motor. The one drawback, though, was that this variant was only offered with a manual transmission.

Polo Comfortline TSI Details

The German carmaker has now answered the request of automatic lovers by introducing an automatic gearbox option on Comfortline TSI. The new two-pedal variant of the sporty hatch comes at a price of Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom) which is a premium of Rs 1.10 lakh over its corresponding manual variant. It will be made available in the same five paint schemes as offered in the rest of the lineup namely Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

Bookings for the new variant are open and can be made through the carmaker’s official India website or any authorised dealership. It is offered with the same set of features as the standard Comfortline trim including auto-climatronic air-conditioning, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors, alloy wheels and remote central locking and a 17.7cm Blaupunkt music system exclusive to this trim. In terms of safety, it is offered with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Polo Ex-Sh Price Rs Lakh Price May 2021 Price Feb 2021 Trendline 6.21 6.01 Comfortline 7.16 6.96 Comfortline TSI 7.46 – Highline Plus 8.48 8.34 Comfortline TSI AT 8.56 – Highline Plus AT 9.59 9.45 GT TSI AT 10.00 9.92

Speaking on this new launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of a new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India.

The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavor is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”

Powertrain Specs

Polo Comfortline TSI is powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol mill which churns out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. In this variant, it is exclusively paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine gearbox combination is said to return a fuel efficiency of 16.47 kmpl. In other variants, it is also offered with a six-speed manual gearbox which returns a fuel efficiency of 18.24 kmpl.

Trendline and Comfortline trims of Polo are also offered with a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol unit which returns an output of 75.10 bhp at 6200rpm and a peak torque of 95 Nm at 2950-3800rpm. This motor is exclusively offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only and offers a claimed mileage of 17.74 kmpl.