Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matte Edition Launch Price Rs 10 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen Polo is now the most affordable car in India to come with a factory-fitted Matte exterior finish

Volkswagen has launched Matte Edition of Polo and Vento in India. Price of the Polo Matte edition is Rs 9.99 lakh for the GT trim, while Vento Matte Edition Highline AT is priced at Rs 11.94 lakhs and Vento Matte Edition Highline Plus AT is priced at Rs 13.34 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

The new Matte Edition of Polo and Vento are wrapped around by a grey paint scheme with a Matte finish. As per Volkswagen India, “The exterior of both the carlines, including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper will have Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish, whereas the ORVM and door handles will come with a black glossy finish, giving it a sporty and premium look.”

Cosmetic Updates

To complement the matte finish, VW has provided gloss black elements such as ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers that add a hint of premium contrast. As usual, it features the GT TSI branding near the C-Pillar and is also finished in Matte grey. While Matte finish paints look very premium and exquisite, they are equally difficult to maintain and are more vulnerable to dusty environments.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. Today, I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”

Interior & Feature List

Inside the cabin, Matte Edition of Polo wears a familiar look with an all-black interior theme and a chequered design. It will also receive the same set of features as the top-spec Polo. The list of creature comforts to be offered includes a multi-information display, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, keyless entry, rain-sensing wiper, USB connectivity, footwell lamps and cruise control.

It also gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity. In terms of safety, Polo Matte Edition will be equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold control and electronic stability control (ESC).

Engine Specs

Powering the Matte Edition Polo and Vento is the same 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that pumps out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Other TSI variants are also offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as an option.

Polo and Vento are not the only car from the VW-Skoda Group to come out with a Matte Edition. Just yesterday, Skoda Rapid Matte Edition was launched. Matte Edition of Rapid is based on the top-spec Monte Carlo Edition and is powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol motor found in VW Matte Edition.