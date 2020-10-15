Volkswagen Polo, Vento Special Red & White Edition Launched

Save for the dual-tone color theme, nothing is new

Volkswagen India has kick started its festive season campaign by launching Red & White special editions of the Polo and Vento with dual-tone paint scheme. While there are no other changes or feature additions to the vehicles, the new colour theme is available at no additional cost as a part of introductory offer.

VW Vento, Polo Red & White special editions

The special editions are based on the Highline AT trims and are available with introduce prices of INR 9.19 lakh for the Polo Red & White and INR 11.49 lakh for the Vento Polo Red & White (both prices are ex-showroom). VW’s marketing team says that Red represents fun-to-drive sporty characteristics while White represents sophistication.

Even though its called Red & White edition, the VW Vento comes with contrast black roof and ORVMs on a white body. The special edition also gets a “Red & White badge” on the front fender and subtle body graphics on the doors. The VW Polo special edition, on the other hand, lives up its name and features red primary color with white roof and ORVMs.

Specifications

The VW Vento and Polo Highline AT variants are powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged TSI direct injection petrol engine which is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The motor puts out 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque. On board the Vento, this powertrain combo manages to achieve an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.35 kmpl while the Polo AT is rated at 16.47 kmpl.

Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce our special Red & White edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign ‘Volksfest 2020’. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offerings. The Polo and Vento continue to be strong contenders within their segments, the added dash of style will make an attractive value proposition for our customers.”

Equipment

While the special edition versions do no add any new features, the existing Highline trim offers alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, Voice Command and so on. The Vento Highlight adds reverse parking camera as well.

Aging models

Even though VW India gave its aging sedan and hatchback a new lease of live with BS6 compliant petrol engines, there is no denying the fact that the duo are the oldest runners in their respective segments. The VW Polo feels obsolete in comparison with the upcoming new Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and even the Maruti Baleno.

The Vento finds itself in a similar position amongst rivals like new Honda City and Hyundai Verna. VW India is currently busy in getting its MQB A0 IN-based compact crossover ready for the market. Whether or not the Vento and Polo will get successors in India remains to be seen.