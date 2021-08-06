Volkswagen Taigun will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and its Czech cousin Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen has been itching to kick start its second innings in India for a long time now. The first of the new generation models will be Taigun which was first unveiled as a pre-production prototype back in February 2020 at the last edition of Auto Expo. The German carmaker has started marketing its upcoming SUV aggressively since the start of this year.

Taigun was one of the few among the host of models showcased under the Volkswagen-Skoda Group’s ‘INDIA 2.0’ program. Just like Skoda Kushaq and all other models under this program, Taigun will also be underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

Test mules of the upcoming crossover have been spotted frequently over the last few months while its official launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks. A new video has surfaced on the internet which suggests that the company has started dispatching units of Taigun to dealerships across the country. The unit seen in the video appears to be a lower-spec variant of Taigun. The video credited to Sharman D’Souza shows Taigun being unloaded from a truck.

Exterior Styling

Showcasing its exterior styling, there isn’t much difference to the top-spec trim showcased earlier this year. It gets a pair of LED headlamps up front, along with chrome garnishing on the front bumper and grille. The SUV also features side-body claddings and claddings over wheel arches. The side-body also features a thin strip of chrome.

The chrome treatment is further carried over to its rear end at the bumper and thin strip underneath the LED taillights. At rear, the C-shaped horizontal LED taillamps are connected by a thin chrome strip and an LED illumination across its tailgate. The rear bumper also features a faux bash plate. The only major difference could be the use of wheel caps instead of alloy wheels.

Other notable styling highlights include silver roof rails and body-coloured ORVMs. Getting a sneak peek into the cabin, the dashboard layout is the same with a dual-tone treatment but features a much smaller and basic touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine, Transmission Options

In terms of powertrain, if Volkswagen decided to go the Skoda way, it is likely to offer only a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine in the lower-spec Taigun. This unit kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque and is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Higher-spec variants will also be offered with the more powerful, 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo petrol unit. This motor is capable of churning out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.