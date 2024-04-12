Volkswagen Taigun Price Cut By Up To Rs 1.1 L – April 2024 Offer

VW Taigun 5 seater SUV sees its prices reduced by upto Rs 1.1 lakh with the highest cut being on the 1.5 GT Plus Edge DCT trim

Volkswagen Taigun, a dynamic 5-seater SUV, has been experiencing a downturn in sales recently, prompting Volkswagen to take proactive measures. In a strategic move to reinvigorate consumer interest and strengthen its foothold in the market, Volkswagen has initiated substantial price reductions across all variants of the Taigun.

These revised price points, ranging from Rs 11.00 lakh to Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), mark a significant decrease from the previous price spectrum of Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20.00 lakh. It is pertinent to note that these revised prices are applicable for a limited period.

Volkswagen Taigun Price Cut

Beginning with the entry-level Taigun Comfortline 1-liter MT variant, customers now stand to benefit from a generous discount of Rs 70,000, effectively lowering the price to Rs 11.00 lakh from its previous listing of Rs 11.70 lakh. Similarly, the Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5-liter DCT variant has seen a commendable reduction of Rs 75,000, bringing its price down to Rs 18.69 lakh compared to its earlier Rs 19.74 lakh. Furthermore, the GT Plus Chrome 1.5-liter DCT variant, enhanced with additional features, now boasts an enticing price tag of Rs 18.69 lakh following a substantial reduction of Rs 1.05 lakh from its initial price.

Moving on to the Taigun Plus Edge automatic variants, customers can avail themselves of even more attractive discounts. The GT Plus Edge 1.5-liter DCT, previously priced between Rs 19.40 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh, now offers a discount of up to Rs 80,000, resulting in a revised price of Rs 18.90 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 1.5 GT Plus Edge DCT variant, featuring additional enhancements, has witnessed the most significant price reduction of up to Rs 1.1 lakh, now competitively priced at Rs 18.90 lakh. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi).

Features and Engine Specs

Delving deeper into the features of the top-spec GT Plus variant, it promises a superior driving experience. Equipped with a cutting-edge 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an intuitive 8-inch digital driver display unit, and an enhanced sound system complete with a subwoofer and amplifier, it ensures unparalleled entertainment and connectivity on the road.

Additionally, the inclusion of a single-pane sunroof, automatic AC, electrically adjustable front seats, and illuminated footwells adds a touch of luxury to the driving experience. Safety remains paramount with features such as six airbags, rear parking sensors with a rearview camera, cruise control, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, customers have the freedom to choose between two robust engine options. The 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine delivers a spirited 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque, available with either a responsive 6-speed manual or smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. Alternatively, the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine generates an impressive 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque, paired with a versatile 6-speed manual or seamless 7-speed DCT transmission.

With its compelling price reductions and a comprehensive suite of features, the Volkswagen Taigun emerges as a compelling choice in the fiercely competitive SUV segment, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of discerning consumers.