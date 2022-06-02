Volkswagen Virtus Base Variant Detailed – First Look Walkaround

Volkswagen Virtus is open for bookings at authorized dealerships ahead of official launch on 9th June

Volkswagen Virtus, the company’s second offering under the India 2.0 Project will launch on 9th June 2022. It has been detailed in a series of videos, each highlighting the various features and aspects of its three variants.

While there have been several videos and photos of top of the line GT variant, this accompanying video shows off the base variant, 2022 VW Virtus Comfortline. The video has been uploaded by Team AutoTrend Channel on their YouTube channel while the Virtus sedan has been supplied by Ramani Volkswagen, Coimbatore.

Volkswagen Virtus Base Variant – Comfortline

Volkswagen Virtus sedan is the longest in its segment. Initial examples have moved into company showrooms and test drives have commenced. The Comfortline base variant looks as impressive as the higher trims but misses out on some chrome accents and more premium features. It gets LED head and tail lamps, LED DRLs and LED turn indicators integrated on the ORVMs which are electrically adjustable.

It however, misses out on fog lamps which are reserved for the higher variants. Black detailing is seen on the front bumper. There is no chrome finish on door handles and window line while the base trim also misses out on shark fin antenna on its roof. VW Virtus Comfortline rides on 16 inch steel wheels with full wheel covers. Design elements towards the rear also see no chrome accents and misses out on a rear parking camera but instead receives three parking sensors as a standard safety feature.

The cabin is spacious for upto 5 adults. The dashboard is finished in a black and beige colour scheme with textured surfaces. It sports a flat bottom, 3 spoke steering wheel with steering mounted controls, manual HVAC functions and an analogue odometer. There is also a small infotainment system, also seen on the Slavia and Taigun, with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 4 speaker sound system.

VW Virtus Comfortline gets a manually adjustable driver seat along with well-appointed seats at the rear with black and beige fabric upholstery. The seats come with arm and head rests and are wide enough for added comfort.

The space at the rear offers sufficient leg room for each of the three occupants. AC is manual while there are all four power windows. Being a base model, the Comfortline misses out on an electric sunroof, automatic climate controls and a virtual cockpit.

Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline – Engine Specs

Powering the VW Virtus Comfortline is a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. The engine offers 114 hp power and 178 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual as standard or a 6 speed torque converter as an option. The more powerful 1.5 L engine is not on offer with the base variant. Once launched, the new VW Virtus, which replaces the ageing Vento sedan in the company’s India range, will compete against compact sedans such as Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.