Volkswagen Virtus Sedan Production Starts – Goodbye Vento

Volkswagen will be offering the GT Line with only a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard

Volkswagen recently took the covers off from the upcoming Virtus which will be replacing the ageing Vento from its lineup. It is based on the same MQB A0 IN architecture which underpins current generation models of Skoda and Volkswagen cars including Slavia, Kushaq and Taigun.

Virtus will go on sale by May this year. Bookings have already commenced at all Volkswagen dealerships across the country and the company’s official India website. Today, production of VW Virtus officially started at the Chakan plant near Pune.

Volkswagen Virtus Sedan Production Starts

Piyush Arora, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the start of production of the New Virtus at our Chakan facility in Pune, we have successfully completed our commitment of launching two new products under the India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform for the market under Volkswagen Brand.

The development of the carline is a joint effort of our global and Indian teams who have worked dedicatedly towards retaining the global manufacturing standards of the brand while maintaining localization levels of up to 95%. The collaboration has positively resulted in the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered New Virtus that will redefine the premium midsize sedan segment in India.”

With Virtus entering production, the end is near for Vento as well as Polo. Virtus sedan will be available in two broad trim lines- Dynamic and Performance. Under the Performance Line, Virtus will only be offered in a solitary GT variant. Upon its launch, Volkswagen Virtus will take on the likes of Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. For corresponding variants, Virtus is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over Slavia.

VW Virtus GT- No manual gearbox

GT trim of Virtus will only be available with an automatic gearbox option. Virtus GT will be exclusively powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol EVO engine that pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

VW will not be offering a 6-speed manual gearbox with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit in Virtus. On the other hand, Skoda offers the 1.5-litre petrol unit with a 7-speed DSG as well as a 6-speed manual in both Slavia and Kushaq. In fact, VW also offers a 6-speed manual gearbox as an option with the 1.5-litre unit in Taigun. However, the company has decided to take a different approach with Virtus.

Possible reason behind this decision could be to try and position Virtus GT as a sportier alternative to Slavia. This will also reflect in its pricing and enthusiasts who love spirited driving with a manual shifter in hand are expected to be disappointed. Not to forget, the GT trim of Virtus will also come with exterior and interior highlights which differentiate it from the rest of the variants.

Other Engine Option & Features

Other than the 1.5-litre TSI unit, Volkswagen will also be offering a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol 3-cylinder unit which is expected to generate mass sales volumes. This mill returns an output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, Virtus will be packed with creature comforts like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument console, connected car tech, electric sunroof, wireless mobile charging and more. Safety features on offer include six airbags, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control and ABS with EBD.