Volkswagen Virtus Testing Continues – New TVC Released

Volkswagen Virtus Sedan is set to launch on June 9th of 2022 – Prices will be revealed on the same day

VW Virtus is a midsize sedan and when launched, will replace the VW Vento. It will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia. Deliveries of the VW Virtus are expected to start in June 2022 itself.

To continue the buzz around their upcoming new sedan, Volkswagen India has released a new TVC of Virtus. It features the top of the line GT Line variant, that is powered by 150 PS 1.5 liter turbo petrol mated to 7 speed DSG.

VW Virtus – Design

Though Virtus and Slavia are based on the same platform, the two are different in design. Front of the Virtus has a significant departure from the mustache-like grille on the Slavia. The tail section gets a revision too.

Interiors of the two sedans are also different. Everything looks more premium in the Virtus, with its simplistic yet elegant design theme. Take a look at the new Virtus TVC below.

Volkswagen has also added different styling bits between the Virtus standard variant and the GT variant. The most prominent change is at the front. Virtus GT fascia has black inserts. Headlights and taillights get a smoked effect with black and red design elements. It also gets red brake calipers and a subtle lip spoiler finished in black; that further adds to the sporty appeal.

New Virtus is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that was specifically designed for India. This platform also underpins Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Slavia. VW has cleverly carved ample ground clearance of 179mm on the Virtus sedan, so it can tackle our roads without breaking a sweat. This will help Virtus attract a segment of car buyers that gravitate towards SUVs just for the sake of decent ground clearance.

VW Virtus – Specs and Pricing

Virtus has almost identical dimensions as that of Slavia. Even the engines are the same 1.0 TSI and the 1.5 TSI. These are expected to come with the same state of tune as well. The 1.0 TSI petrol engine develops 114 bhp and 178 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

The 1.5 TSI engine is only expected on the top-spec GT trim. This develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DSG. Manual transmission is not expected to be on offer with this engine. 2022 Virtus is expected to cost a slight premium over the Slavia. Bookings for the same have been open already. Virtus series production of the same has commenced at Volkswagen’s Chakan plant.