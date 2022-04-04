Volkswagen Virtus White Colour GT Line Spied With Red Brake Calipers

Bookings for the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus are already open online on the company’s official Indian website as well as all authorised dealerships

Volkswagen unveiled its new mid-size sedan in India named Virtus last month. It is their second offering under the India 2.0 project after Taigun which was launched last year. Virtus is based on the same MQB A0 IN architecture that underpins its compact SUV sibling.

Ahead of its market launch scheduled for May 2022, the upcoming sedan is spotted testing in a fully undisguised avatar. The latest set of spy shots credited to Autolive1 shows a prototype of Virtus in its top-spec GT trim wrapped in a white paint scheme. The test mule has reportedly been spotted in the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

Production of Virtus kick-started at Volkswagen’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility near Pune in Maharashtra a few days back. The company has claimed that the sedan will achieve 95 percent localisation and will be priced very competitively against its rivals. It has been broadly classified into two categories- Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

Volkswagen Virtus White- Exterior Highlights

Upfront, Virtus gets a minimalist and clean design featuring a wide two-slat front grille flanked by restyled twin-pod projector headlamps and LED DRLs which somewhat reminds of the international-spec Polo. Front bumper houses a wide air dam and halogen fog lamp housings. Blacked-out bezels of the air dam are surrounded by a thin chrome trim accentuating its premium appeal.

Side profile remains smooth and understated with a low-slung roofline which is a typical Volkswagen feature. Being a GT trim, the latest test mule spotted is seen rolling on 17-inch black alloy wheels with red callipers which enhance the sedan’s sportiness. Interestingly though, this prototype didn’t feature a black roof as seen in earlier GT test units.

Rear end features a pair of stylish wraparound LED taillamps and chrome trim on the lower bumper. Other notable highlights include a shark fin antenna and a very prominent spoiler lip on the boot lid.

Virtus- Interiors, Features & Engine Specs

Interiors of Virtus will witness the presence of premium upholstery and dashboard materials. The GT trim will be spruced up with red accents all over the cabin for a sporty contrast. Some key features on offer will be a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, a digital instrument console, wireless mobile charging and an electric sunroof to name a few.

Powering Volkswagen Virtus will be two turbo petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSi unit. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre unit will churn out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is speculated to be exclusively mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

