Volvo Cars India H1 2021 Sales At 713 Units – Grows By 52%

Volvo Cars India reports sales of 713 units through H1 2021 at 52 percent YoY sales growth

With the first half of 2021 done with, auto manufacturers are still scrambling to get back on their feet. What started as a year that was moving towards normalcy was suddenly not so. Second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the Indian healthcare infra hard, and folks found themselves guided by stricter lockdown protocols yet again.

With current infection numbers having reduced yet again, businesses are taking the opportunity to increase productivity and sales. Volvo Car India reports 52 percent sales growth in H1 2021. Through January – June 2021, Volvo India sold 713 units. XC60 mid-size luxury SUV is the luxury manufacturer’s highest selling model for H1 2021.

52 percent sales growth

Retail sales for the comparable 6 months in 2020 were reported at 469 cars. Volume gain stands at 244 units. Sales in H1 2020 was severely impacted following a complete nationwide lockdown announced in late March 2020. The situation prevailed for weeks, and it was only in May 2020 that manufacturers were able to get on with business activity in a phased or staggered manner.

Volvo is confident of stronger growth through H2 2021. XC40 Recharge electric SUV is scheduled for launch in India later this year. Other launches planned include petrol variants of S90 sedan, and XC60 SUV in H2 2021.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said “A 52% growth in the high-end luxury mobility during a highly depressed consumer sentiment phase and major covid restrictions in the market place shows the confidence that the Indian consumer has in Brand Volvo. Despite uncertain conditions, it has been a good first half for the company giving us a strong base as we move forward in the year and bring new products to our consumers.”

Volvo Cars subscription plan

In expanding its customer reach, Volvo Cars India recently introduced its car subscription model. The option lets prospective customers into the ownership bracket through flexible terms. The pilot project has first been introduced in the Delhi market and is available for all cars in the current portfolio, except S90.

As Volvo gauges market response for its car subscription model, the same will be introduced in other markets in India. Exact subscription rates depend on model and ownership tenure. What customers can look forward to is driving a Volvo car for a minimum period of 12 months.

Subscription amount includes registration and road tax, insurance, maintenance, and down payment. And one also has a choice of new or pre-owned cars depending on vehicle model.