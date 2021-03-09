2021 Volvo XC40 Electric SUV Makes India Debut – Bookings Open In June

Swedish carmaker-Volvo will launch the fully electrified version of its popular compact SUV- XC40 in India this year

Volvo is looking to add the XC40 Recharge EV to its product line-up in India, making it the first electric vehicle(EV) offering by the Swedish manufacturer in India. Volvo XC40 Electric will be open for bookings from June 2021, while deliveries will start from October 2021.

Design

Visually, the XC40 Recharge will be very similar to its gasoline counterpart barring a few tweaks in design. The most noticeable change in the electrified version will be the new sealed front fascia which replaces the conventional mesh-like grille. It also receives a ‘Recharge’ badging at front and the battery charging port is placed at the same place where the fuel refilling cap is found.

Performance

The electric SUV will be powered by dual motor setup, one on each axle, and will be backed by a 78kWh battery. The twin motor setup produces a combined output of a huge 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque. It can reach 0-100 kmph in just under 5 seconds, however, top-speed is capped at 180 kmph just as rest of the Volvo cars.

The battery pack is positioned under the floor with Volvo claiming a WLTP certified range of about 320 km and has a towing capacity of 907 kg. Battery could be charged via an 11kW AC charger or via a 150 kW DC fast charger which can fast-charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 40 minutes.

Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Our first electric car XC40 Recharge has been received very well globally and we expect the same in India as well. Starting this year we will launch one electric car every year in the Indian market and by 2030 we aspire to become a fully electric car company. This will reinforce our values and commitment towards sustainability and climate safety.”

Features on offer

At the interior as well, design is similar to its petrol counterpart. The cabin provides enough storage spaces for water bottles, phones and other knick-knacks. When it comes to features, it gets a new Android-based touchscreen infotainment system- a first from Volvo.

Other standard features included will be heated seats in front and back, a multifunctional steering wheel and an automatic climate control to name a few. On the safety front, it will offer a 360-degree parking camera, multiple airbags, lane assist and emergency braking system.

It also comes with ‘Volvo On Call’- its in-car connectivity technology which is capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Internationally, the XC40 Recharge EV is set to compete against the electrified Mercedes Benz EQA SUV upon its launch.