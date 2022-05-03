VW Taigun Prices May 2022 Increased By Up To Rs 60k – New Features Added

Prices of Volkswagen Taigun have been increased and in return it offers some additional features to the list

Volkswagen is the latest carmaker to fall prey to rising input costs as the German carmaker has announced its latest price hike on Taigun. This is the second price hike since the compact SUV went on sale in September last year. The updated prices have come into effect since May 2.

Updated prices for Taigun start at Rs 11.39 lakh and go up to Rs 18.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The crossover has witnessed a price hike in the range of 1.5-4 percent depending on variants. The top-spec GT Plus variant is now Rs 60,000 dearer than before.

Volkswagen Taigun- New Features on board

Apart from price revision, Volkswagen has also made some updates to Taigun’s equipment. Features like Tyre Pressure Deflation Warning and Engine Idle Start / Stop have been made standard across all variants of the Taigun. These features are now available on both Performance Line and Dynamic Line trims.

The German brand claims the addition of the Engine Idle Start / Stop feature helps improve fuel efficiency by up to 6 percent on the 1.0L Dynamic Line. While the manual variant now offers fuel efficiency of 19.20 kmpl, the automatic variant offers a mileage of 17.23 kmpl. Not only fuel efficiency but Volkswagen has also made some cosmetic updates to the Taigun lineup.

Cosmetic Updates

Inside the SUV’s cabin, Performance Line trim of Taigun now comes with Wild Cherry Red inserts only with the Wild Cherry Red exterior colour. All other exterior colour options are available with Armur Grey glossy inserts. Taigun also gets new and improved roof lines as revealed on its site. Rest of the Taigun lineup is identical to the pre-updated models.

Other features on offer in Taigun include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, sunroof, auto climate control and an all-LED lighting setup to name a few. Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Taigun are two turbo petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI mill. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque while the latter pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard across both powertrain options. Automatic transmission option for the 1.0-litre unit is a 6-speed torque converter whereas the 1.5-litre unit is offered with a 7-speed DSG unit.

The company will be launching a new mid-size sedan called Virtus in India this month that will be replacing the outgoing Vento. The new mid-size sedan is based on the MQB A0 IN architecture that also underpins Taigun as well as its Czech cousin Skoda Slavia and Kushaq.