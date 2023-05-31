Will 2024 Fortuner Get IsoDynamic Seats From Tacoma TRD Pro?

Unlike the suspended truck seats which only aid in vertical movement, Toyota’s IsoDynamic Performance seats aid in both vertical and lateral movements too

Toyota has unveiled the 4th generation Tacoma pickup truck recently. It is a complete departure from outgoing model in terms of technology, features and creature comforts. This Tacoma pickup truck will likely be launched as next-gen Hilux pickup truck and an SUV version of it will become next-gen Fortuner.

New Tacoma is a butch and burly vehicle and has a massive road presence. We would wager that Tacoma Limited trim level will become Fortuner’s face when launched. But higher spec TRD Pro trim level features an IsoDynamic seat with both vertical and horizontal dampening. Will India-spec Fortuner inherit this as well? Let’s take a look at what it is.

Toyota’s IsoDynamic Seats on Tacoma TRD Pro

What is this new IsoDynamic seat tech that Toyota is showcasing? Also, how is it any different than a suspended truck driver seat (air suspended or spring suspended)? For starters, driver seats in high-end trucks get mechanical or air suspending functions that will cushion some of the vertical movement and judders caused by road undulations.

But not lateral movements, which are more evident in off-roading scenarios. Toyota engineers thought of this and developed IsoDynamic seats for Tacoma TRD Pro. Both front seats get this tech. This will aid driver and co-passenger to keep their head stable. Driver’s hands will be in contact with steering wheel and feet with pedals at all times.

The purpose of this seat is to absorb as many vibrations that make driver and co-passenger to experience vertical and horizontal movements. These dampers have 1.5” of travel too. Toyota tested these seats for up to 10,000 km in both on-road and off-road situations.

Toyota took into consideration of multiple aspects like fabric shift with movement, looks, function, crashworthiness and theatricality. The company didn’t hide this at all. The struts, pressure gauges, and knobs for adjustments are exposed for display and becomes a key design point for customers to gawk at.

Hybrid powertrains take center stage

Mechanically, new Tacoma will feature underpinnings from Toyota’s global TNGA platform along with a hybrid powertrain branded I-Force Max. Unlike on a Tundra pickup truck, this I-Force hybrid powertrain is not a V6. Instead, it is a 2.4L 4-cylinder unit coupled with a 48 bhp electric motor and a 1.9 kWh battery and a full time 4WD system along with a center locking diff.

Power output is 326 bhp and torque output is a healthy 630.45 Nm. Base SR and SR5 trims get RWD along with a limited slip diff. Creature comforts include up to 14” infotainment screen and up to 12.3” instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and 10-speaker JBL speaker with removable Bluetooth speaker are notable elements.

We don’t think Toyota will bring this IsoDynamic Performance seat to India due to cost concerns. Outgoing Fortuner already costs Rs. 63 lakh (GR-S trim, on-road, Karnataka) and will probably go higher with the next-gen model. With additional tech like this, prices can inch closer to Rs. 1 crore mark, something which an upper-tier mid-size SUV should probably not cost.