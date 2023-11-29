XUV300 Facelift Spied – A Makeover Set to Elevate Mahindra’s SUV Game

Mahindra will launch the updated XUV300 sub 4 meter SUV in the first half of 2024

Mahindra’s XUV300, a consistent performer in its segment, is gearing up for a transformation to bridge the gap between it and the top-selling sub-4-meter SUVs dominating the market. With the facelift version in the pipeline, the XUV300 is poised to stake its claim with a range of significant upgrades, promising a refreshing blend of style, technology, and performance.

The current XUV300 has held its ground in terms of sales but has trailed behind market dominators like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. Anticipations are high that the facelift might just be the catalyst needed for a more competitive edge. Latest spy shots are credited to Bunny Punia.

Exterior Revamp Signals a Striking Impression

Spy shots of the XUV300 facelift have surfaced, revealing a bold and sleek exterior revamp. The redesigned front fascia draws inspiration from the Mahindra BE05 Electric SUV, showcasing revamped headlamps, distinctive C-shaped LED DRLs, and an enhanced front grille and bumper. The rear echoes the front’s muscularity with new C-shaped LED tail lights and a redesigned boot lid, contributing to an overall refreshed profile.

While the sides might see fewer alterations, a new set of alloy wheels is expected to add to the visual appeal. These exterior upgrades aim to redefine the XUV300’s perception and elevate its desirability quotient. ADAS module can be seen in spy shots.

Interior Elegance and Tech-Forward Features

Inside, the XUV300 facelift is set to impress with a revamped dashboard housing a larger freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a notable addition enhancing user experience. Noteworthy features include center AC vents below the touchscreen and the debut of a panoramic sunroof, marking a first in its segment.

Ambient lighting and upholstery are speculated to receive a premium touch, aligning with Mahindra’s intent to introduce a slew of new upscale features. Expectations include the AdrenoX UI supporting OTA updates, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument display, wireless phone charging, and a 360° surround-view camera, adding to the vehicle’s allure.

Drivetrain Updates for Enhanced Performance

Under the hood, the XUV300 facelift retains its existing engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo petrol MPI engine generating 110 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol GDI engine with 130 PS and 250 Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo diesel with 117 PS and 300 Nm. The transmission options remain a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed auto shift.

However, a notable speculation suggests a potential switch from the AMT to a torque converter automatic, aligning with transmission choices offered by its leading rivals. This move aims to enhance the driving experience and cater to consumer preferences, although it might contribute to a probable price increase for the 2024 XUV300.

Anticipated Launch and Impact

As road tests are underway, the anticipation for the XUV300 facelift’s early launch next year is growing. With a blend of exterior elegance, interior sophistication, and upgraded drivetrain options, Mahindra is positioning the XUV300 facelift to make a significant impact in the fiercely competitive sub-4-meter SUV segment.

While the final details and pricing are yet to be officially announced, the XUV300 facelift is gearing up to offer a more compelling proposition, aiming to carve a more prominent space in the hearts of SUV enthusiasts and potential buyers alike.

