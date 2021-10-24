XUV700 With Special Seat Developed After Paralympian Requested Anand Mahindra

A few days after XUV700 made its global debut, Paralympian Deepa Malik had requested Anand Mahindra to develop special seat in cars

Mahindra XUV700 global debut took place on 14th Aug this year. A few days before that, Anand Mahindra had announced a special edition of XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra, for winning India’s first ever Olympic Gold in Javelin throw.

A few days after that, Paralympian Sumit Antil also won a Gold in Javelin throw at the Paralympics. Just like Neeraj, Mahindra promised a special edition XUV700 to Sumit as well. Both these Gold medal winners will be getting their XUV700 SUVs soon, as they have been already spied in production ready format.

Mahindra XUV700 With Special Seat

Around the same time, India’s first woman to win a medal at Paralympics, Deepa Malik made a request to Mahindra, Tata Motors and MG Motor. She had tweeted a video of hers where she can be seen entering a car which had a special seat.

She said, “Impressed with this technology.Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV – tagging Anand Mahindra, Tata Motors and MG Motor India.

About 2 months later, she has shared an update. She recently visited Mahindra Research Valley, where she experienced this special seat on board the new XUV700. She has also thanked Anand Mahindra in the same tweet. These special seats makes the process of entering / exiting the car (ingress / egress) a lot easier for the differently abled.

Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries

The coming week is going to be of huge importance for XUV700. On 30th October, the first XUV700 will be delivered to its respective owner. Since booking opened on 7th Oct, it has already amassed over 65k bookings. At this rate, it will be a huge challenge for Mahindra to streamline delivery process for their XUV700 customers.

Adding to manufacturing troubles of car makers globally, is the ongoing shortage of parts. One has to keep in mind that the chips shortage is going to continue for atleast a few months more. Mahindra too is battling the same problem.

Their Thar SUV, which was launched in Oct last year, has amassed over 75k bookings till now. But about 50k of these buyers have still not got delivery. Some owners who had booked Thar in Nov/Dec 2020, are yet to get delivery and we are just a few days away from Nov 2021.