Yamaha 150cc Adventure Motorcycle Launch Planned For India

Keeping costs in mind, new Yamaha ADV can just be a pseudo one that is based on FZ-X and not a full-blown off-roader like WR 155R

Yamaha is yet to launch an ADV in the Indian market. Not that Yamaha lacks ADVs and off-roaders in its arsenal. They have many on offer in the international market. Just that India has missed out on an ADV from Team Blue.

Speaking about ADV motorcycles on sale in India – At the lower end of the spectrum, we have seen that ADVs and off-roaders have sprung up a lot lately. With Xpulse 200 being the go-to off-roader, we also have CB200X from Honda. There is wiggle room for an ADV from a mainstream manufacturer that would slot between Xpulse and Himalayan.

Yamaha 150cc Adventure Motorcycle

Yamaha seems to have understood this and has recently revealed that a 125cc to 155cc ADV is under consideration. According to a recent report, Yamaha is planning to launch a premium ADV based on an engine with displacement ranging from 125cc to 155cc. Yamaha India Chairman, Eishin Chihana said that ADVs are in focus, owing to its massive popularity in the country.

He added that Yamaha India is considering possibilities of an ADV within the 125cc to 155cc space. This narrows down the search to FZ-X based pseudo-ADV and WR 155R, which is a proper off-roader. WR 155R is one of the best off-road tools in Yamaha’s arsenal and is said to be a proper hoot.

It has a 155.1cc engine that makes around 16 bhp of power and 14 Nm of torque. It gets 21” front and 18” rear spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. Add to it long travel suspension and a 245 mm ground clearance, the trail would go on as long as its 8L fuel tank would allow. If Yamaha considers this, it would be a lot more expensive than Xpulse 200 4V.

If Yamaha is serious about launching an ADV in India, we would wager that it would be a pseudo-ADV based on the currently sold FZ-X. We recently covered an ADV based on FZ-X recently which won a customisation challenge held by the company. Something similar to that, has a good chance of making it to production.

Legendary RX100 Will Be Back

The prospect of a pseudo ADV based on FZ-X is not very exciting. What is exciting though, is that Yamaha RX100 would be back with an ICE engine. Only this time, it would don a bigger engine than 100cc.

This way, Yamaha will match the upcoming RX motorcycle with OG RX100 in terms of performance and character. Next gen RX100 will launch in a few years. Yamaha’s ADV might launch before that.

