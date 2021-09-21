Yamaha Aerox 155cc Maxi Scooter India Launch Price Rs 1.29 Lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by the same 155cc VVA motor as R15 but delivers a slightly lower output

Yamaha has upped its game in the last few months by launching a range of new models in India. Recently, the Japanese manufacturer launched updated iterations of Fascino Fi 125 and Ray-ZR with mild-hybrid technology. The company has introduced the third scooter in its India portfolio in the form of Aerox 155.

Yamaha Aerox 155cc Maxi Scooter – Prices and Colours

It is the first Maxi-style scooter from the brand in the country which is an untapped space in India’s two-wheeler market. Aerox 155 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), in two dual tone colours of blue / silver and white / black. Limited edition of Aerox Monster Energy MotoGP version is on sale for Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-sh. and currently has only one direct rival in the form of Aprilia SXR 160. The Maxi scooter was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018.

The scooter later found its way to select Yamaha showrooms for display but was not able to achieve a healthy response then. But Yamaha has decided to offer something different to the premium segment of buyers who want a scooter with a unique design as well as class-leading features and performance. Aerox 155 has been on sale in a few Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

Maxi Design

The latest iteration of Aerox made its international debut earlier this year which features design as well as feature updates. Starting with its design, the 2021 Aerox comes with a twin LED headlight setup consisting of LED DRLs and an updated LED tail lamp mounted on the front apron. Some signature Maxi styling cues include a front-heavy faired body, a raised floorboard and a stepped-up pillion seat.

In terms of proportions, Aerox measures 1980 mm in length, 700 mm in width, and 1150 mm in height. Wheelbase on offer is 1350mm and the fuel tank offers a capacity of 5.5 litres. The scooter weighs a nimble 125kg and has an accessible seat height of 790mm. One interesting highlight is the placement of the scooter’s fuel filler cap which is positioned on a central ridge on its floorboard.

Features on offer

Speaking of features, Aerox 155cc scooter is equipped with a digital instrument console that is enabled with connectivity modules such as Bluetooth and Yamaha’s Y-Connect smartphone app. The latter allows users to connect their smartphones with the scooter and access a wide range of features such as last parking location, service schedules, malfunction notifications, mileage, etc.

Apart from connectivity, the Maxi scooter from Yamaha offers all-LED lighting, a traction control system and 25-litre storage which can be accessed using a remote locking button. Other feature highlights include engine start-stop function, hazard lights and keyless start.

Mechanical Specs

Powering Aerox is a 155cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) which also propels a host of other Yamaha two-wheelers such as R15 V4, MT-15 and XSR 155 to name a few. This motor dishes out 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm in this scooter. Equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI), it uses a traditional V-belt CVT to carry out transmission duties.

Hardware configurations comprise a pair of conventional telescopic forks in front and twin remote reservoir shock absorbers at rear. Anchorage is handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at rear clamped on 14-inch front and rear alloy wheels. Safety is provided by ABS.