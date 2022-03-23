Yamaha Aerox 155cc Scooter Modified Via Kit Worth Rs 98k

Yamaha Aerox 155 borrows its underpinnings and powertrain from YZF R15 and MT-15

Scooters have always been considered as a friendly means of commuting for daily purposes, at least in India. However, when Yamaha introduced Aerox 155 in the country last year, it showcased to the Indian riding community that scooters could mean much more than just daily commutes.

Aerox 155cc scooter is known for its sporty intent and performance which excites enthusiastic riders. But at the end of the day, it is after all a scooter and has its limitations. To extract more out of it, Bengaluru-based Dismo Tech has introduced an upgrade kit for Aerox 155 which is aimed at enthusiastic riders.

Yamaha Aerox 155cc Scooter Modified

The aftermarket firm has been carefully observing South East Asian markets where Aerox is retailed and buyers are willing to make some tweaks to the power scooter for a more spirited riding experience. This aftermarket kit gets an upgraded set of hardware components with an objective of enhancing the scooter’s riding dynamics.

It consists of USD front forks, a piggyback mono-shock, twin discs at the front and a rear disc brake. It also gets brake levers with master cylinders and freshly designed alloy wheels shod with slightly wider tyres.

All significant parts such as alloy wheels, front fork covers, disc rotors, master cylinders and brake callipers have been anodised in golden colour. This also spruces up the aesthetic appeal of Aerox 155 scooter.

The package also contains a new undertail tyre hugger with a carbon fibre treatment that further accentuates its premium appearance. While Aerox in its stock form is probably the best handling scooter in the Indian market, installing this kit should amplify the experience quite a few notches. An entire new braking setup means it should provide a bit more assurance to the rider.

Yamaha Aerox 155cc Aftermarket Kit

While these aftermarket parts are expected to be lighter than stock units, additional components are bound to increase the overall weight of Aerox. However, this kit doesn’t come cheap.

At a price of Rs 98,000, it will take more than just a healthy bank balance and a penchant for true performance to opt for this package. That said, Dismo Tech has revealed that initial lots of this kit have already been sold out.

No tinkering has been made to the powertrain setup. Aerox is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which pushes out 14.75 bhp at 8,000rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This motor is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology and is also offered in Yamaha YZF R15 and MT-15. Aerox is available in a single variant and priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

