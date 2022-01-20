New Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter Debuts With Swappable Battery

Developed in collaboration with sustainable mobility solutions provider Gogoro, Yamaha EMF will first go on sale in Taiwan

After EC-05 that was unveiled in 2019, Yamaha EMF is the second electric vehicle to be developed in collaboration with Gogoro. Partnering with Gogoro in EV space offers multiple benefits including a readymade battery architecture and access to a wide network of battery swapping stations. In India, Hero MotoCorp has also partnered with Gogoro to develop electric vehicles and battery swapping infrastructure.

Yamaha EMF Electric Scooter – styling and features

As compared to the current breed of Yamaha two-wheelers, EMF electric scooter appears to have an entirely distinct DNA. Hinting towards its evolution, Yamaha EMF is quite like the transformation into an entirely new species. The scooter has a futuristic look and feel combined with powerful, aggressive styling. Three colour options are on offer, Dark Black, Dark Green and Light Blue.

Some key features of Yamaha EMF include stacked dual LED headlamps, flat front apron with chiselled profile, trendy rear view mirrors, digital instrument console, single piece seat and afterburner-styled dual LED tail lights. The scooter has quite a few unique features such as a small storage space at the centre of the floorboard. This can be used for various accessories, cup, bottle, etc.

Instead of a key, the scooter can be turned on/off with an NFC card. This makes it a lot easier to carry, store and use. A range of connectivity features are available, which can be accessed via Yamaha app. Some key connectivity features include last parking location, turn-by-turn navigation, and fleet management system.

Yamaha EMF specs

Yamaha EMF electric scooter utilizes a mid-mounted motor that generates 10.30 ps of max power at 3,000 rpm and 26 Nm of peak torque at 2,500 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.5 seconds. Yamaha is yet to reveal the scooter’s top speed, but it could be around 100 kmph.

Range is not really a concern in Taiwan, as the scooter will be relying on Gogoro’s extensive battery swapping network. As per estimates, around 97% electric two-wheelers in Taiwan utilize Gogoro’s battery swapping. Whenever the battery runs low, Yamaha EMF users can visit the nearby swapping station to get a fully-charged battery. Overall experience is quite similar to that of getting petrol/diesel at a fuel station.

Yamaha EMF has a lightweight frame with high torsional rigidity. It has been designed to achieve improved control and handling. Suspension system comprises upright front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are performed by 200 mm disc at front and 190 mm disc at rear. The scooter has CBS for efficient braking.

In Taiwan, Yamaha EMF electric scooter is available at a starting price of NT$ 102,800. This is approximately INR 2.77 lakh. It is not certain if and when Yamaha EMF will be launched in Indian market. Here, the first electric vehicle from Yamaha is likely to be E01 e-scooter. This was recently spotted on road tests. Yamaha has already trademarked the names E01 and EC-05 for Indian market.