Yamaha FZ-X 150cc Motorcycle Launch On 18th June

The upcoming Yamaha FZ-X is expected to cost around Rs 5,000-10,000 over that of the standard FZ

Yamaha has gone in for retro styling for the upcoming motorcycle which will launch on 18th June 2021. Last month, the same motorcycle got detailed in spy pictures taken during a TVC shoot. The company has also trademarked the name FZ-X for the new bike.

The new Yamaha FZ-X will be based on the FZ-FI V3 and will share some styling features with the Yamaha XSR 150 sold in global markets. To be offered in three colour options of Blue, Orange, and Black, boasting of retro styling these include a circular headlamp, blacked out LEDs, a headlamp bracket, fork gaiters and a flat seat.

There is also a teardrop shaped fuel tank, halogen powered turn indicators and a raised handlebar along with central set foot pegs offering the rider a more upright riding position. Features also include a fully digital instrument cluster, upswept exhausts and a tubular pillion grab rail. Its more relaxed riding position makes the FZ-X ideally suited for long highway riding or daily urban travel.

Yamaha FZ-X, as per leaked documents, will stand 2,020mm in length, 785 mm in width and 1,115 mm in height with a 1,330 mm wheelbase. This makes it larger than the FZ FI though positioned on the same wheelbase.

Powertrain Option

The new Yamaha FZ-X will share its engine lineup with the FZ FI and FZS FI. This 149 cc, air cooled, SOHC motor offers 12.2 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 13 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Suspension and braking is via telescopic fork in the front and 7 step adjustable monoshock at the rear and 282mm disc brake in the front and 220 mm disc at the rear with single channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) offered as standard. The bike will ride on alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

Yamaha currently commands a strong presence in the 150-200cc motorcycle segments with offerings such as the FZ, R15 and MT15 which help Yamaha hold a 20 percent market share. The new YZ-F will further strengthen the company’s portfolio in this space.

Where competition is concerned the FZ-X will rival the Hero Xpulse 200 (Rs.1.13 lakhs) and Royal Enfield Himalayan (Rs.1.91 lakhs) while it will also take on the KTM 250 Adventure. More details will be revealed closer to launch date.