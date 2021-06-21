Yamaha FZ-X Accessories List Detailed Along With Official Prices

The new Yamaha FZ-X is added to the company range of 150cc motorcycles which include the FZ, R15 and MT15

Yamaha has officially launched the new FZ-X retro styled motorcycle in India. Bookings have opened at company dealerships even prior to the bike going on display. Prices start from Rs.1,16,800 for the FZ-X without Bluetooth while the model with Bluetooth connectivity is priced at Rs 1,19,800.

Presented in three color options of Metallic Blue, Matte Black, and Matte Copper, the new FZ-X is pretty loaded with features. However, the company has just introduced a range of accessories for buyers wishing to accessorize it a bit further.

Yamaha FZ-X Accessories List

The range of official accessories include a seat cover priced at Rs.300 and a tank pad and bike cover at Rs. 400 each. Buyers can also opt for chrome finished rear view mirrors at Rs.800, LED indicators at Rs.1,490 per pair, rear foot pegs at Rs.400 and engine guard at Rs.800.

The seat cover and bike cover protect the vehicle of any damage from heat and dust and especially during the monsoon season. The tank pad offers protection to the tank from damage and also offers the rider a better grip of the bike. The chrome finished rear view mirrors add more aesthetic appeal while visibility is enhanced via the LED indicators. The pillion rider receives better comfort thanks to the rear foot rests and the engine guard protects from any damage or minor crash.

Accessories Price Seat cover Rs 300 Tank pad Rs 400 Bike cover Rs 400 Chrome rearview mirrors Rs 800 LED indicators Rs 1490 (set of 2 pcs) Rear footrest Rs 400 Engine guard Rs 800

Key features that are seen on the new Yamaha FZ-X include LED head and tail lamp, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity (on the top spec variant) with Yamaha ConnectX mobile application and upswept exhaust. It also receives a flat and comfortable seat, mobile charging socket and alloy wheels with block patent tyres. Thanks to the side stand engine switch kill, the FZ-X will not start if the rider forgets to fold the side stand on the motorcycle.

The main highlight on the Yamaha FZ-X is its instrument cluster. This LCD unit comes in with Bluetooth connectivity and offers information on incoming calls, SMS alerts, battery level, engine oil check, bike locator and rev meter along with indicating any malfunction information.

Engine Specs, Suspension and Braking

Yamaha FZ-X is dimensionally larger than the FZ-FI with which it shares its engine. It measures 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,330mm.

The new Yamaha FZ-X borrows its engine lineup from the FZ-FI series. This 149cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine makes 12 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed constant mesh gearbox. It receives conventional telescopic fork in the front and 7 step adjustable monocross at the rear and braking via disc brakes measuring 282mm front and 220mm rear Single channel ABS is offered as standard.

As bookings have opened for the Yamaha FZ-X, the company has also announced that first 200 buyers will receive a Yamaha original Casio G-Shock watch. Buyers can connect with their nearest Yamaha dealership for bookings or can place their orders via the Yamaha online sales portal.