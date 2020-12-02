Yamaha India Nov 2020 Sales Growth – Fascino, Ray, R15, FZ, MT15

The company is upbeat about its prospects in December 2020 and beyond as the demand of personal mobility is on the rise due to the pandemic

Yamaha India has been steadily building up a momentum in sales growth ever since the country came out of lockdown. The Japanese two wheeler maker started registering YoY growth since June and has been witnessing increased growth rate consistently.

Yamaha India sales November 2020

In October 2020, Yamaha India’s sales volume registered an impressive 31% growth rate at 60,176 units. The festive season rush and the pent up demand worked in the company’s favour. In November 2020, the company clocked sales of 53,208 units as against 39,406 units during the same month last year. This represents a YoY growth of 35%.

The commendable growth rate in sales volume stems from a relatively small base compared to the competitors but it also represents an increase in demand. Yamaha upgraded its entire scooter portfolio to 125 cc fuel-injected engine and introduced BS6-upgrades for its entire lineup. The growth comes despite the two wheeler maker introducing a nominal hike across its portfolio last month.

Yamaha India says that it is confident of continuing its record sales growth run in December as well. The company is also optimistic about its growth prospects in 2021 as the varied demand for personal mobility is on the rise due to the pandemic.

Recent marketing initiatives by Yamaha

In a bid to keep its product portfolio relevant and appealing, Yamaha India recently introduced Bluetooth connectivity as an accessory called Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X. The accessory is available as standard with the FZS-FI Dark Knight edition. The company also has been running the “Color Your Warrior” campaign which supports a wider range of color options for its popular MT-15 street fighter.

Responding to the changing paradigm of retail sales during the COVID crisis, the company set up Yamaha Virtual Store in addition to making its accessories and apparels available on Amazon.in.

More over, the company has been dishing out special editions of its motorcycles on a regular basis to target younger audience. Yesterday, the company came up with a Vintage Edition of the FZ-S FI V3 with a slightly larger brown saddle and exclusive decals. In Brazil, they launched the Yamaha FZ25 Avengers, Captain Marvel and Black Panther editions.

With no major new mass market product launch on the horizon, we expect Yamaha India to continue its experimentation with special editions of its exiting range of BS6 ready scooters and motorcycles.