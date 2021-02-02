Yamaha India Jan 2021 Sales Growth 53 Percent – R15, MT15, FZ, Fascino, Ray

Yamaha India reports growth in wholesales at over 50 percent in January 2021

Yamaha reports 53.57 percent growth in January 2021 sales. Two wheeler sales grew to 55,151 units compared to 35,913 units in January 2020. Volume gain stood at 19,238 units.

Following the relaxation of a nationwide Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, Yamaha Motor India finds itself gaining ground. Through the latter half of 2020, Yamaha has reported consistent growth. MoM growth is reported at 40.61 percent from 39,224 units at volume gain of 15,927 units.

Yamaha India limited by low sales volume

For Yamaha India, monthly sales of upward of 50k units is a positive shift. For long the brand has been relegated to being a low sales volume entity here. Even though Yamaha motor reported more than 50 percent growth last month, it still finds itself last on the list of big brand manufacturers when it comes to sales volume.

Among the big 7, Yamaha has a lot of ground to cover. Together, the two wheeler industry appears to be in the green last month, only if just. For the bulk of it’s sales, Yamaha India depends on the FZ series, and its Ray and Fascino scooters.

Strong H2 2020 sales

Having kickstarted 2021 on a positive notes sets the stage for the manufacturer to capitalize on its business goals in the new year. Focus on 2021 revolves around product promotion, customer reach and retail network strategies.

Growth trends in recent months, namely between July and December 2020 offers momentum to retail and product strategies. A spring in their step sees the manufacturer set its goal to match positive records of the preceding months by a record sale.

New Mobility Solutions

Yamaha Motor India expects overall demand to grow in 2021 based on demand for personal mobility solutions. Yamaha Connect X app is Bluetooth enabled. Those in the market for a MT-15 can personalise colour choices. Online shopping is enhanced through the virtual store, and one can even browse over accessories and apparels on Amazon. All developments that the company says has been received well.

The brand’s ‘Test Ride my Yamaha, campaign is tasked with offering a personalized riding experience to more and more potential customers. Yamaha prides itself for its range of new tech and safety features. They include Stop and start system; Smart motor generator (SMG); and Side stand engine cut-off switch. Newer outreach campaigns are in the offing. At present there’s not much to report on impending new launches from Yamaha India in 2021.