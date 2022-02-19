Yamaha India Sales Jan 2022 – FZ, R15, Fascino, RayZR, MT15

Yamaha India domestic sales decline in January 2022; exports improve

Yamaha Motor India reported domestic sales at 36,146 units in January 2022. Sales fell from 55,151 units. Volume loss stood at 19k units at a sales decline of over a third. Yamaha India sales declined 35% YoY in Jan 2022 while they were down 20% MoM.

Yamaha India Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Of total domestic sales, over 44 percent of sales come from the FZ series. Yamaha FZ sales were reported at 15,734 units, down from 21,496 units at volume loss of 5,762 units. Sales decline stood at 26.80 percent. At No 2 in the list was the Yamaha RayZR. YoY RayZR sales stood at about 7k units, down from 10.5k units. Volume loss stood at almost 3.5k units at a decline of about a third.

Fascino sales fell to 6,221 units, down from 8,416 units. Sales decline stood at over a quarter at volume loss of 2.2k units. R15 sales fell to 6,146 units, down from 8,408 units. Volume loss stood at 2,262 units at a decline of over a quarter.

FZ25 sales were at just below a thousand units. Sales was up from 159 units. The limited edition Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP, which was launched recently is now sold out in India. MT15 sales were down to 17 units from 6,168 units. Low sales of MT15 most likely indicate the incoming of the MY 2022 MT15.

Yamaha India Exports Breakup Jan 2022

Exports last month stood at about 20k units, up from 15,422 units. Sales growth stood at about 29.40 percent at volume gain of 4.5k units. FZ is the largest contributor in the exports market too at 10,370 units. Exports were up from 5,676 units at 82.70 percent growth. Volume growth stood at 4.7k units.

RayZR exports are at just over 2.5k units. Currently, the export market offers a much wider product lineup than in the domestic market. YoY total sales in January 2022 was down to 56,102 units, down from 70,573 units. Volume loss stood at 14,471 units at 20.51 percent decline. MoM total sales fell from 65,486 units at 14.33 percent decline.

Yamaha India MoM Sales Jan 2022

MoM domestic sales fell from 44,736 units. Volume loss stood at 8,590 units at 19.20 percent decline. Despite a decline, improvement was seen in RayZR and FZ25 sales. RayZR sales were up from 5,781 units at an increase of 21.61 percent. MoM exports were more or less flat at 3.83 percent decline. Volume loss stood at about 800 units, down from 20,750 units.

In the domestic market, Suzuki and Yamaha compete closely as far as business volumes are concerned. And while Suzuki was at one time selling a much lower number of two-wheelers here, in recent times, these numbers are much closer. Suzuki’s scooters have helped the manufacturer take competition one notch higher here.