Yamaha Launches In 2023 – Neo’s Electric Scooter, ADV 250cc, R7

Even though MT-07 was not seen in recent teaser, it could very well be one of upcoming launches from Yamaha in 2023

Globally, Yamaha has an extensive portfolio that is spread across varied segments. If you look at the company’s portfolio in India, there are no budget commuter motorcycles or scooters on offer. Yamaha only has premium commuters and above and premium 125cc scooters and above.

For a principle like this, one would think that Yamaha would bring its slew of big bikes in India. But that is not the case. Yamaha’s flagship in India is YZF-R15, a sporty 150cc machine. As far as displacement is concerned, 250cc is the max and there is a big void in the company’s EV realm as well.

For 2023, upcoming launches from Yamaha are set to fill some voids, while some are likely to still be wide open. Yamaha is set to bring at least one EV, some of its big bikes and expand its quarter-liter motorcycle portfolio in India. Let’s take a look.

Yamaha FZ-X25

Everyone loves nostalgia and if there is a motorcycle that evokes it in them, it is an instant hit. This is exactly what Royal Enfield brings to the table and is by far the most dominating player in the Neo-retro motorcycle segment. Some new entrants have tried to grab a piece of this pie as well. We have Honda CB350, Jawa, and Yezdi.

Even though Yamaha is bringing the legendary RX moniker back, it will materialise in 2025 or beyond. In the meantime, we are likely to get a 250cc version of FZ-X. Also, an ADV based on FZ-X with its 150cc or 250cc engine.

Neo’s Electric Scooter

Ever since they were displayed to dealers in India, launch of Yamaha’s electric scooters was pretty much expected. Which one, was the main question. There were two electric scooters showcased, E01 and Neo’s. Of the two, Neo’s is the one that is more likely to make it to India as opposed to E01 maxi-styled electric scooter. When launched, prices might go north of Rs. 2 lakh.

Yamaha R7

Even though we wish for the launch of R1, we are still glad that a big bike from Team Blue is becoming a reality after ages. Yamaha YZF-R7 is the spiritual successor of R6 and has split opinions across the world as R7 misses out on a 4-cylinder symphony.

Instead, R7 gets a 689 cc inline twin-cylinder engine that makes 73 bhp of power and 67 Nm of torque. With only 188 kg to lug around, R7 is a potent middle-weight sport motorcycle. A price upwards of Rs. 9-10 Lakh is expected when launched in 2023.

MT-09 & MT-07

Recently, Yamaha teased R7 and MT-09 officially. Yamaha is not only bringing its 700cc portfolio to India, but also its 900cc equipped MT-09. In the teaser, MT-07 was not present and hence, is less likely to make it to India. MT-07 is essentially a street naked version of R7.

However, MT-09 is an entirely different animal. Powered by an 890cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that dishes out close to 120 bhp and 93 Nm of torque. This will take the battle to new Ducati Monster and 2023 Triumph Street Triple R.