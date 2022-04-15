Yamaha MT15 2.0 In Official TVC – Accessories Price List

Launched at a starting price of Rs 1.60 lakh, new MT15 Version 2.0 is around Rs 10-15k costlier as compared to its predecessor

New MT15 Ver 2.0 has received a number of updates such as USD forks in golden finish, full digital LCD instrument panel with new design and gear shift indicator, Bluetooth-based connectivity features, aluminium swingarm, updated 155cc engine, raised LED tail light, sturdier mudguard with new design and updated body graphics.

The bike can be personalized with a range of official accessories. The list of accessories and their pricing has been revealed. Users can book these accessories online and collect them from the selected dealership.

Yamaha MT15 Version 2.0 official accessories

Users looking to enhance the cockpit area can choose the tank pad, available at Rs 350. Two colour options are available, Blue & Black and Black & Grey. Users can choose as per their specific tastes and preferences or based on the colour of the bike.

New MT15 Version 2.0 is available in four colour options, two of which are new for the bike. While Metallic Black and Ice Fluo-Vermillion were available earlier, Cyan Storm and Racing Blue colours have been added. Tank pad for MT15 is made from high quality plastic. It is scratch resistant, waterproof and designed to be long lasting. It will have no impact on the vehicle paint.

As new MT15 has Bluetooth connectivity, users can improve ride experience with accessories such as mobile holder and USB charger. These are priced at Rs 350 and Rs 750, respectively. The mobile holder is available in standard black colour and seems to be sturdy. It is an adjustable unit that can accommodate smartphones of varying sizes.

The USB charger can be placed on the handlebar. It comes with a top cover for protection against dust, debris and water. USB charger kit includes the USB slot and wiring, nut bolt and zip ties.Cheapest accessory on the list is Yamaha branded sticker, priced at Rs 80. It is waterproof and has high quality finish. It can be used on the bike, rider’s helmet, etc.

For a sportier look and feel, users can opt for LED flasher priced at Rs 1,490. It is functionally relevant as well, as it improves night and daytime visibility. It lasts longer in comparison to the standard bulb flasher. Take a look at the official Yamaha MT15 2.0 TVC video below.

MT15/Yamaha branded apparel

For the rider, Yamaha is offering an MT branded Polo T-shirt at Rs 900. The t-shirt has MT logo at front and Yamaha logo at the back. The t-shirt is available in black colour. Other branded apparel includes MT Black Biking Jacket and Yamaha Black Biking Jacket. These are priced at Rs 6,500 and Rs 6,990, respectively. Sizes available for these jackets are S, M, L, XL and XXL.

For pillion comfort, users can choose Tandem Footrest offered at Rs 500. For bike protection, accessories available are seat cover and skid plate. These are priced at Rs 400 and Rs 500, respectively. Seat cover is available in standard black colour and is water resistant and dust proof. Skid plate is a compact, lightweight unit that protects the muffler.