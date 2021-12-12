Yamaha MT15 Based XSR 155cc Modified Into Custom Motorcycle

Yamaha XSR 155 is powered by the same 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC four-valve engine which propels YZF R15 and MT-15

It has been nine years since Yamaha launched the ‘Yard Built’ program which has set the benchmark for manufacturer-sponsored custom projects. Since then there have been more than fifty custom models built under this initiative. However, this program opened for Asia only after the launch of MT15 based XSR 155.

Hence, the sporty retro-style commuter forms an integral part of the Japanese bikemaker’s ‘Yard Built’ program, especially in Asia. This same program has given birth to a customised XSR 155 in Indonesia which gives the feel of a tiny tank. The bike has been built by an aftermarket workshop called Dues based out of Bali or bengkel in local language.

Yamaha Yard Built 2021

When Yamaha handed out the XSR 155 to Dues, it laid down two stipulations to the crew at the workshop which were not to make any changes to the Delta frame and engine underneath. The rest can be tinkered as per their wish and they came up with this piece of machine. The challenge is that while the delta frame is great for handling, it isn’t so easy to modify.

The MT15 based XSR 155cc custom has been designed as a ‘go anywhere’ machine which reflects true everyday usage of a common man. As seen from the images, Deus has stripped a lot of components that came with the stock bike. These included fuel tank cover, battery, plastic side panels, bash plate and front and rear fenders. The shape of the swingarm was modified as well. A custom-built swingarm made from stainless steel was used instead.

Mechanical Updates

The specialty of this custom XSR 155 lies in the fact that every component has been hand-built. The entire motorcycle has been forged using aluminium, stainless steel and even some plastic panels in the tail section. Also, the stock seat has been replaced by a custom cantilevered tan leather seat and the hand-made tail section.

A few mechanical updates have been made to update the dynamics of the motorcycle. Wheels have gone one size up to 18 inches with VND billet alloy hubs front and back with in-house Sprint XD alloy rims. The front suspension forks have been raised by 20mm with a little more oil to add stiffness. This enhances the bike’s sporty ride quality and feels more assured around corners. The anodized finish of the forks has been replaced with a polished surface while the rear mono-shock gets a softly sprung unit.

Cosmetic Updates

Further, the new 18-inch wheels are now wrapped around by grippy Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres to increase the ride height and also make the bike capable of a little soft roading. The stock circular digital instrument console has been relocated in front of the new tank which is designed to accommodate the factory fuel pump and lockable cap. The perforated side panels made from aluminium are the only components to come out of a CNC machine.

The perforated panels give a translucent appeal to the motorcycle revealing its internals. The rugged, mechanical feel of this motorcycle is highlighted by the paint, with shades of silver and grey on the hard parts and a Mitsubishi ‘Rally Red’ for the tank, fenders and headlight cowl. Deus has appropriated named it Aka-Tombo which is Japanese for ‘Red Dragonfly,’ – paying homage to the YA-1, first bike Yamaha made back in 1955.

1 of 10

Source