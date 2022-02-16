Yamaha MT15 Sales Down To 17 Units – 2022 MT15 Launch Nears

Upon launch, the new Yamaha MT15 expected to command a higher price tag, over the current model

Yamaha R15 and MT15 are based on the same chassis, powered by the same engine. Ever since the R15 got updated to V4 in India last year, talks have been doing rounds that Yamaha will give similar updates to the MT15. If sources are to be believed, the launch date of new 2022 MT15 is closer than expected.

Yamaha will be launching a new and heavily updated MT15 in the coming days. Ahead of that, production of the old MT15 has likely come to an end at the company plant. For Jan 2022, Yamaha India only sold 17 units of the MT15. Production of new MT15 has reportedly commenced at the plant.

Updates on 2022 Yamaha MT15 will include mechanical changes in line with the recently launched R15 V4, along with a few subtle styling upgrades. However, the exact nature and extent of these updates will only be known after the bike officially launches in India, most probably later this month or in March.

2022 Yamaha MT15 Styling

In its current form, MT15 gets a transformer-style front look with air scoops, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a single-pod LED projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs at front, a wide handlebar and a petite tail section. The upcoming iteration of the street naked motorcycle could feature slight variations in terms of styling. Yamaha could also introduce new colour options on the upcoming version of MT-15.

Further, the Japanese company will likely continue to offer a MotoGP Monster Energy Edition on the new MT15. This range-topping variant features cosmetic enhancements which are inspired by Yamaha’s MotoGP motorcycle along with Monster Energy branding which is the principal sponsor of Team Blue at the premiere championship.

The special edition model wears a black paint scheme along with Monster Energy branding on the fuel tank and logo on tank extensions. Another addition to the motorcycle will be gold-anodised front forks which enhance the visual appeal of the bike.

Hardware, Powertrain Specs

Hardware configurations will likely see a massive update as conventional front forks in the current model could be replaced by more advanced upside-down forks. Rear suspension duties will be handled by a mono-shock. Anchorage will be taken care of by disc brakes at both ends. The single-channel ABS is expected to be upgraded to a dual-channel ABS.

Yamaha is also likely to add a few features to the package including a quick-shifter, traction control and a revised fully digital LCD instrument console compatible with Yamaha’s Y-Connect connectivity feature and Bluetooth. The present model also features a side stand engine cut-off switch.

Powering 2022 MT15 will be the same 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with VVA technology which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. In its present avatar, this motor delivers 18.2 bhp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500rpm. Since the current MT15 recently underwent a price hike, the upcoming iteration isn’t expected to witness a significant price premium.