Yamaha Price Hike Aug 2021 For R15, FZ FI, Fascino – MT15 Price Reduced

Just like other two-wheeler manufacturers, Yamaha has increased prices multiple times this year

Yamaha’s price hike strategy has been slightly different as compared to that of other OEMs. While other manufacturers have usually announced price hikes across the range, Yamaha has been selective in its approach. In the latest round of price hike, products that have become costlier include YZF-R15 V3, FZ FI V3, FZS FI V3 and even recently launched Fascino 125 Hybrid.

There is no official statement from Yamaha about the reason for this latest price hike. However, based on prevailing trends, the primary reason is likely to be the continuous increase in input costs. Inflationary conditions could have also led to this recent price hike. For select models, prices have been increased in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

Yamaha Price List Aug 2021

Lowest price hike of Rs 2,000 is for YZF-R15 V3. It is applicable for all variants – Thunder Grey, Metallic Red, Racing Blue and Dark Knight. Yamaha has increased price of R15 V3 at least three times this year.

In March, prices were increased by Rs 2,700 for Blue, Grey and Dark Knight variants. Next month in April, prices were increased again for these variants by Rs 1,500. The next hike for R15 was in July, when prices for all four colour variants were increased by 2,500.

Cumulatively, R15 prices have gone up by Rs 8.7k in just around six months. However, as prices of rival products have also increased, most Yamaha two-wheelers continue to offer decent value for money that they are known for.

Next in the list is Fascino 125 Hybrid, which was launched in July at a starting price of Rs 70k. It will now cost Rs 2k more than earlier. The price hike applies to both drum and disc variants of Fascino 125 Hybrid.

For FZ FI V3 and FZS FI V3, prices have been increased by Rs 2,500 across all variants. The only exception is Vintage Green variant of FZS FI V3, which will retail at the same price as earlier.

MT-15 prices slashed

Yamaha has made a surprising move by slashing prices of MT-15 by Rs 1,000. It applies to Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue variants of MT-15. Price of Ice Fluo Vermillion variant remains unchanged. Earlier this year in April, MT-15 prices were hiked by Rs 1,000 across all variants.

Going by recent trends, we could expect more price hikes by two-wheeler manufacturers including Yamaha. The pandemic has severally jolted the entire ecosystem and its after-effects are likely to be felt for quite a long time.