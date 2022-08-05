Yamaha Prices August 2022 Increased – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR

Even though Yamaha price hike has affected all models, FZ 25 got the most increment of Rs. 2,300

Yamaha has been doing really good in India lately. In June 2022, every single one of its offerings registered a positive growth with 111.89% YoY growth in total. This is in domestic sales, though. And not exports where only a few offerings registered positive growth.

Keeping it to India, Yamaha recently gave us enthusiasts, very good news. The Japanese brand has confirmed that it will bring back the iconic and instantly recognizable RX100 moniker. This way, Yamaha has played strings of enthusiasts’ hearts. But we also have not-so-good news from the same company. Which is in the form of a price hike for August 2022.

Yamaha Prices August 2022 – Motorcycles

Yamaha has announced a price hike for August 2022. This price hike affects all models. But not every model gets the same increment. It varies from model to model and within models, variants too. Let’s go through these new developments.

The price hike affects both motorcycles and scooters. Right off the bat, Yamaha FZ 25 gets the most price hike. It amounts to Rs. 2,300 for both FZ 25 and FZS 25 with a 1.59% and 1.54% increment over the previous pricing. Now, FZ 25 prices start from Rs. 1,46,900. All variants of FZ like FZ S and FZ S Deluxe get the same Rs. 1,000 increment with 0.89%, 0.83% and 0.81% increment over previous pricing respectively. Now, FZ prices start from Rs. 1,13,700.

Second highest price hike is split between FZ X, MT 15 and R15 V4. When we say MT 15, all the colour variants get the same increment. Also, all the variants of R15 V4 like Metallic Red, Dark Knight, Racing Blue and even R15 M and World Grand Prix 60th Edition also get the same price hike. That amounts to Rs. 1,500.

Last motorcycle on this list, R15 S gets a Rs. 1,000 price increment with just 0.62% increment which is second lowest in this entire list. MT 15 prices now start from Rs. 1,63,400 and R 15 V4 from Rs. 1,78,900.

Yamaha Prices August 2022 – Scooters

Just like motorcycles, Yamaha scooters also get a price hike for the month of August 2022. It is to be noted that drum brake variants of both Yamaha’s scooters, Fascino and Ray ZR do not get any sort of price hikes at all. Thus, it is likely that this new price hike with respect to rising input costs, seems to be primarily related to braking hardware and especially disc brakes. Apart from just braking hardware, other components will also have contributed, though.

Interestingly, the most expensive scooter from Yamaha in India, Aerox 155 maxi-scooter, is the one that gets the least price hike of just Rs. 500. This amounts to just 0.36% increment. Completing the list of Yamaha’s price hike, we have the Fascino and Ray ZR 125cc scooters that received Rs. 1,400 price hikes each. This amounts to just around 1.65% increment over outgoing prices.

Disc variants of Fascino now start from Rs. 85,030 and Ray ZR from Rs. 85,330. Manufacturers try to absorb most of the rising input costs and very little will be ported over to the customers to bear. Same goes with Yamaha too and this price hike is mostly comparable to the hike we saw in June 2022. All price hikes mentioned in the post are ex-sh, Delhi.