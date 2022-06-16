Yamaha Prices June 2022 Hiked – R15, MT15, Aerox, FZ S, RayZR, Fascino

With the price hike, Yamaha is not offering anything new with their products

Yamaha has always had a huge success with its motorcycles in India. Some, a lot and others, not so much. With motorcycles like YZF-R15 and MT15, Yamaha targets the younger and enthusiast motorcycle market and it has a good range of 125 cc scooters too. Yamaha hasn’t made it big in the budget commuter segment as they hoped. They had the YBR, SZ-R, Saluto, Alba, Gladiator, Libero, Crux and some more.

Now, Yamaha has completely discarded the budget commuter segment altogether. Yamaha only targets premium buyers now. Scooters? Only 125 cc. Commuters? Starts from 150 cc. Yamaha also has pretty high price tags too. On top of it, Yamaha recently announced another price hike for their products without any additions. Some are hiked less while some are hiked more.

Yamaha Scooter Prices June 2022

Few Yamaha products like FZ 25, FZS 25, R15 V3 sold as R15S, drum brake variants of Fascino Hybrid and Ray ZR Hybrid are not the recipients of this price hike. The pricing that these products bore will be retained as we go forward.

Coming to the scooters first, disc brake variants of Fascino Hybrid and RayZR Hybrid get around 0.57 to 0.6% hike across their colour options. This amounts to a flat Rs. 500 hike across their colour range. Aerox 155, on the other hand, gets a Rs. 2,000 price hike taking the price to Rs. 1,38,800 (ex-sh) with 1.46% price hike.

Yamaha Motorcycle Prices June 2022

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI, and FZS-FI Deluxe get a price hike of Rs. 1,000 each. Now, the new prices start from Rs. 1,12,700 for FZ-FI with 0.90% hike, Rs. 1,20,400 for FZS-FI with a 0.84% hike and Rs. 1,23,400 for FZS-FI Deluxe with a 0.82% price hike. The neo-retro themed FZ-X gets the same Rs. 1,000 hike which takes its price to Rs. 1,31,400 with a 0.77% price hike. (all prices ex-sh)

Like Aerox 155, MT15 V2 also gets a hefty Rs. 2,000 price hike. MT15 V2 was recently launched and it got a price hike within 2 months of its launch. The new prices start from Rs. 1,61,900 for Black shade and Rs. 1,62,900 for Ice Fluo, Cyan and Blue with around 1.25% price hike.

Yamaha India’s top dog YZF-R15 gets a relatively low price hike of just Rs. 500 across its variants except for R15M World Grand Prix 60th Edition which gets a Rs. 900 price hike. New prices for R15 now starts from Rs. 1,77,400 for Metallic Red and goes all the way to Rs. 1,88,800 for the World Grand Prix 60th Edition variant.

Yamaha Electric Scooter

Yamaha has started work on an all new electric scooter for India. It is currently being built by their R&D team in Chennai. It will be based on the NEO’s electric scooter, which was showcased earlier this year to Yamaha India dealers. Launch is expected in 2 years time. It will be manufactured at the company plant in Tamil Nadu, from where it might also be exported.