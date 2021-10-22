Yamaha R15 Becomes Best Selling Motorcycle From Yamaha In Sep 2021

Yamaha R15 V4 is an updated version of the popular sports bike R15 V3, which also receives a new range-topping M trim

Yamaha India launched the new gen R15 last month. India became the first country in the world where the new R15 V4 was launched. It is priced from Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-sh – making it one of the most expensive motorcycle in its segment.

Yamaha R15 Sales Sep 2021 – A New High

Production of the new Yamaha R15 had already started much before its launch. First undisguised spy shots appeared on the internet in Aug 2021. As per Sep 2021 sales data, R15 has become the best-selling motorcycle from Yamaha.

In Sep 2021, Yamaha R15 sales were at 11,792 units. This is a 151% increase when compared to sales in Sep 2020, when R15 registered less than 4,700 units in sales. The second best-seller from Yamaha motorcycles was the FZ, followed by MT15 and then the FZ25 in Sep 2021. Sales of Yamaha FZ have declined sharply in Sep 2021. This is most likely due to parts shortage.

In terms of MoM sales, R15 registered an almost 23% increase in sales. FZ registered a sales decline here as well. Yamaha Motorcycle sales have grown by 2.39% as compared to Aug 2021 sales. But the same have declined 31.65% when compared with Sep 2020. Take a look at the sales table below.

Priced at Rs 1,67,800 and Rs 1,77,800 respectively, the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 comes in three colours of Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red while the Yamaha R15M is in a single colour of Metallic Grey. Along with these two bikes, Yamaha has also launched the Yamaha R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition which comes in with MotoGP branding on its fairing, fuel tank, front mudguard, and rear side panels.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 Features

It gets single beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, distinctive body panels, 3D badging on its muscular fuel tank, sporty body graphics and revised fairings are among its features along with anodized blue fork caps and golden coloured brake caliper. It also sports a fully digital LCD instrument console with Yamaha’s connectivity feature and Bluetooth.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 sees not much change in its engine specs. It gets the same 155cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine making 18.3 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox with traction control and quick shifter. Front suspension is via inverted forks while rear suspension is via a monoshock unit. Braking is via disc brakes at either end, mated to dual channel ABS – offered as standard.

Yamaha has also added the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter to its lineup. Prices start from Rs 1,29,000 and it is offered in a single variant and three colour options of Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and MotoGP. The MotoGP version carries a price tag of Rs 1,30,500. Yamaha Aerox is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder engine with VVA technology. This engine produces 14.75 hp power and 13.9Nm torque making it the most powerful scooter in India and an able competitor to the Aprilia SXR 160.