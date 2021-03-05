Yamaha R15 Prices Increased By Rs 2,700 – New Price List March 2021

There are no mechanical changes or feature additions. The bike is still significant cheaper than KTM RC 125

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 has cemented its position as the sportiest 150 cc motorcycle in the market. With a comprehensive array of big bike features and an attractive price tag, the motorcycle offers a compelling value for money if you are an enthusiast who is keen on learning the ropes before graduating to high performance machines.

Yamaha R15 V3.0

It seems Yamaha India is finding it tricky to keep the popular fully faired compact displacement sportsbike’s pricing from inflating every now and then. In what is a periodic upward revision of the prices, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 has gotten dearer by INR 2,700.

Yamaha R15 New Price Mar 2021 Blue 1,51,700 Grey 1,50,600 Dark Knight 1,52,700

The revised price tag for the motorcycle in Thunder Grey and Dark Knight are INR 1,50,600 and INR 1,52,700 respectively. The Racing Blue variant currently retails at INR 1,51,700 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). All three colours got expensive by INR 2,700.

There are no changes to the motorcycle or its features. Despite the price hike, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is still nearly INR 12,000 cheaper than the KTM RC 125, its closest competition. The Japanese motorcycle offers a larger engine with more power and quite a few important additional features compared to its Austrian counterpart.

Specifications at a glance

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has been here for quite sometime and yet it continues to retain its appeal thanks to a time proven 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which dishes out 18.6 hp and 14.1 Nm of torque. A 6-speed transmission is paired to the fuel injected motor by means of a slipper and assist clutch.

The Deltabox frame is supported by telescopic front fork and rear monocross suspension. The 17 alloy wheels are shod with 100/80-17 front and 140/70-R17 tyres, and retarded by 282 mm front and 220 mm rear discs. Dual-channel ABS comes as a standard fitment.

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 is equipped with LED headlamps, fully digital instrument console with fuel consumption indicator, gear position indicator, gear shift timing light and so on. It also gets side stand engine cut-off switch and a range of accessories including LED turn indicators, mobile charging port, frame sliders, skid plates, etc.

Yamaha has the most comprehensive lineup in the Indian 150 cc motorcycle segment with as many as four models, each with different appeals. The brand’s strategy to shift its focus towards automatic scooters and sportier motorcycles instead of slinging it out in the unforgiving commuter motorcycle segment with stalwarts like Hero and Honda seems to be working as intended. Yamaha may not be up there with the leaders in terms of sheer sales volumes, but the Japanese brand has been making steady gains in the segments it chose to be in.