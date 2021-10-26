Yamaha R15 V4 Prices Likely To Increase By Rs 3k From 1st Nov

The fourth-gen Yamaha R15 gets plenty of changes on its skin including a completely revamped design

Yamaha received rousing applause from all corners when it launched a brand new generation of R15. Called R15 V4, the baby superbike features a plethora of upgrades over its predecessor- R15 V3. For the number of updates seen on the new model, the new R15 has been priced very competitively, starting at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle tops out at Rs 1.80 lakh for the range-topping Monster Energy MotoGP Edition. Thanks to the overall package paired with an attractive pricing, the entry-level sports bike became the highest-selling motorcycle for the Japanese brand in India for the month of September 2021.

Yamaha R15 V4 Prices Increase – Nov 2021

As per dealer sources, R15 V4 is set to witness its first price hike very soon. Prices of the fully-faired motorcycle will be increased by Rs 3,000 and the revised prices will take effect from 1 November 2021. Yamaha India is yet to announce official price hike.

The updated prices will not come with any changes on the bike though. This means, starting next month, prices of R15 V4 will likely start at Rs 1.71 lakh and go up to Rs 1.83 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

The standard variant of R15 is available in three colour options namely Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue. The R15M trim is offered in a silver paint scheme with Blue accents while the top-spec MotoGP Edition comes in a black paint scheme with MotoGP-inspired body graphics and Monster Energy branding on fuel tank and side fairings.

Specifications & Features

Powering R15 V4 is a familiar 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that benefits from a slipper and assist clutch. Equipped with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology, this motor churns out 18.2 bhp power at 10,000rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Suspension duties on the bike are now taken care of by golden-coloured USD forks upfront which not only improve handling but also enhance its aesthetic appeal.

Rear suspension consists of a mono-shock unit. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, the new R15 offers an all-LED illumination, a fully digital LCD instrument console with Yamaha’s connectivity feature and Bluetooth, a side-stand cut-off switch, traction control and a quick-shifter.

As many as 11,792 units of the New R15 V4 were sold in India last month which resulted in a massive YoY growth of 151.11 percent. 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 directly competes against the new-gen KTM RC 125 which was launched in India a few days ago.