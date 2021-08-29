Yamaha R15M New Colour Options Render – Red, Black, MotoGP Edition

Yamaha YZF R15M has been spied with MotoGP livery and gold coloured USD forks

Leaked images and Type Approval documents posted online are indications of an impending launch of the new Yamaha R15. This new variant will be called R15M which is a sportier version of R15 V3. As has been already showcased to company dealers ahead of launch, several design features have come to the fore.

For starters, the new Yamaha YZF R15M gets added features and styling updates over the R15 V3, while it will borrow some features from the R7. Up front, R15M will sport a single projector headlamp with LED DRLs, as against the regular R15 V3 which receives twin eye LED headlamps.

It will also see changes to its body panels while at the rear it will be seen with an LED tail lamp and an exhaust with a metallic finish. It has now been imagined in multiple new colour options of Red, Black and Blue as well as the Monster Energy MotoGP edition.

MotoGP theme, Gold Coloured USD Forks

Features are also expected to include a new instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Even as colour choices have not yet been detailed, it could continue to sport colour schemes of Metallic Red, Thunder Grey, Racing Blue and Dark Knight as are offered on the R15. It will sport a MotoGP theme and gold coloured USD forks for a sportier appeal.

Yamaha R15M engine will be same that powers the R15 V3. This 155cc, liquid cooled, 4 stroke, SOHC, 4 valve engine offers 18.6 hp power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm torque at 8,500 rpm mated to a constant mesh 6 speed gearbox.

It will be seen with assist and slipper clutch along with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA. It will sport 282 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS offered as standard. Side stand engine cut off switch will also be among its safety equipment.

Dimensions are also going to be same as that of R15 V3 which stands 1,990mm in length, 725mm in width and 1,135mm in height with a 1,325mm long wheelbase and ground clearance of 170mm. Launch is expected to take place in the coming days. New Yamaha YZF R15M could be priced at a premium of Rs 10-15k over the current R15 V3 which presently retails at Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-sh.

Yamaha Aerox 155

In related news, Yamaha Motor India is also gearing up for the launch a new maxi style scooter called Aerox 155 in India soon. The company has also obtained type-approval for its Aerox 155 scooter which has already been launched in markets of Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines. Aerox 155 will be powered by the same engine as the Yamaha R15 V3.

But power will be detuned. It will be mated to a CVT with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear and braking via single disc in the front and drum brake at the rear.