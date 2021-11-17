Yamaha R15S V3 Launch Price Rs 1.57 L – Rs 26k Cheaper Than V4 Top Variant

Yamaha India launched the more advanced R15 V4 in Sep 2021 – Today they have launched the cheaper version of the same, R15S V3.0

Yamaha Motor India has launched a new and more affordable sports bike called R15S V3. It is a cheaper version of the recently launched R15 V4.0. Targeting buyers with a limited budget, the R15S has undercut the R15 V4 in price.

Yamaha R15S V3 Launch Price

Price of the R15S V3 starts from Rs 1.57 lakh, while that of the R15 V4.0 starts from Rs 1.71 lakh for base variant and goes all the way to Rs 1.83 lakh. This makes the R15S V3 about Rs 14k cheaper than the base V4 and Rs 26k cheaper than the top of the line R15M V4. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi.

Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features.” In Sep 2021, Yamaha recorded sales over 11k units for the R15V4.

“While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. At Yamaha we are always listening to what our customers’ demand and make every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a Unibody Seat was evident.”

It may be recalled that when the company initially introduced the YZF-R15 V2.0, the V1 motorcycle, under R15S moniker was re-launched so as to offer a more affordable version of the bike to buyers. This new R15S has followed a similar approach.

Yamaha R15S V3 Specs

The R15S V3 variant is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.6 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.1 Nm at 8,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It will continue to feature a Multi Function LCD Instrument Cluster with Gear Shift Indicator, Dual Channel ABS, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Side stand with engine cut-off Switch, Deltabox Frame, Aluminum Swingarm, and a Super Wide 140/70-R17 Radial Rear Tyre.

In terms of dimensions, the new Yamaha R15S will stand 1,990mm in length, 725mm in width and 1135mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,325mm. Gross weight will be at 292 kgs and it will receive features such as radial tyre at the rear, side stand engine cut off switch and a dual horn set up. Only one colour option is on offer – Racing Blue.

Yamaha India Chairman further added, “After the introduction of the brand Campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’ in 2018, the R15 model range witnessed a staggering growth in sales. Considering the period between January 2018 to October 2021, we have garnered a total sale of 276,445 units, which is a remarkable accomplishment. This clearly states the success of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, which was launched to testify the company’s commitment of offering two wheelers that add up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing and the brand’s global image of ‘Excitement, Stylish and Sporty’.”