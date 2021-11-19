Yamaha R15S V3 Vs New R15 V4 – Similarities And Differences

Yamaha R15S is based on the previous gen YZF R15 V3 and not on the new R15 V4

A couple of weeks back, Yamaha launched a new generation model of R15, christened as the R15 V4. India was the first country to have received the new gen R15. It has received applause from all corners. The entry-level sports bike has always found many takers in the Indian market due to its impressive looks and handling and powerful performance.

However, the new-gen R15 also comes with a sizeable price hike which might put it out of the shopping list of many enthusiast bikers. Hence, Yamaha has followed R15 V4 with a more affordable version of the baby sports bike called R15 S V3. As the name suggests, it is based on the previous gen model.

Yamaha R15S V3 Vs New R15 V4 – Design

It is a different bike altogether from the current V4 on sale. Let us look at some of the key variations in R15S V3 which distinguishes itself from R15 V4. For starters, a notable variation is the revised styling of R15 V3 as opposed to R15 V4. The former gets a familiar twin-beam LED headlamp at front as opposed to a single beam headlamp housed inside the front apron of V4.

Another difference is the inclusion of a unibody single-piece saddle in R15S as opposed to split-seats on offer in R15 V4. In fact, the sleek saddle in R15S is expected to be more comfortable than the latter as it offers much more room for both the rider and pillion as well. The new R15S is only available in a single Racing Blue colour option instead of five paint schemes on offer in R15 V4.

Yamaha R15S V3 Vs V4 – Engine, Hardware Specs

Powering both versions of R15 is the same 155cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine although output is marginally different from each other. The motor in R15S cranks out 18.6 PS at 10,000rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. R15 V4 motor delivers 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm at the same rpms. Both engines are paired with the same 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology is on offer with both. The two motorcycles sit on a familiar deltabox frame and feature the same Aluminum Swingarm although the rear subframe on R15 V4 has been tweaked slightly. Another major variation is that R15S comes with simple telescopic forks at front, unlike the more advanced USD forks upfront.

Features & Price

More importantly, R15S misses out on some critical features such as traction control and a quickshifter like in the fourth-gen R15. It does feature a fully digital instrument console with Gear Shift Indicator but R15S misses on a Bluetooth connectivity option offered in R15 V4. Other common features on both motorcycles include Side stand with an engine cut-off switch, LED headlamps and a dual-channel ABS.

The most significant variation is the difference in pricing of the two models. R15S is priced at Rs 1.57 lakh whereas the base variant of R15 V4 is Rs 14,000 dearer than the former. On other hand, at Rs 1.83 lakh, the top-spec MotoGP Edition of R15 V4 is pegged at a price of Rs 26,000 higher than R15S. All prices are ex-showroom.