Yamaha R2 Trademark Filed – New 200cc Motorcycle Based On R15?

Yamaha is testing a new model in India, but it’s not certain if it is R15 V4, R3 or something else

In a new development, it has been revealed that Yamaha has trademarked a new name ‘R2’. This name has been registered in several international markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Philippines. Going by the company’s usual naming convention, R2 is likely to be a 200cc motorcycle. Other bikes in this range include R15, R3, R6, R7 and the litre-class R1.

Inspired by R7

As the test mule spotted on road tests in India was heavily camouflaged, there are different viewpoints as to exactly which model it is. Among the things that can be said with a certain level of conviction is that the test mule borrows styling bits from its elder sibling R7.

This is especially true for the front fascia, where we can see a single LED headlight setup and integrated sleek LED DRLs. Side panels also appear to be inspired from Yamaha R7. However, ambiguities exist due to the camouflage.

Another thing to note is that the test mule appears to be bigger than R15 V3. This creates the possibility that Yamaha’s new bike for the Indian market could be R3 or even R2. However, with limited info available, it’s just speculations at this point of time.

One thing that is quite clear is that the test mule has USD forks at the front. In international markets, both R15 and R3 are equipped with USD forks.

Yamaha R2 engine

As of now, Yamaha does not have a 200cc motor that could possibly comply with stringent emission standards such as Euro 5 or BS6. In essence, if the company is serious about a 200cc bike, it will have to design and develop the engine from scratch. Considering that the name has been registered, Yamaha may have already started working on or already developed a 200cc motor.

Registering a name, however, does not necessarily mean that the product will be launched. Often, auto companies operate as part of their proactive strategy to safeguard certain names that could be used in the future. It is possible that the new R2 name could have been registered on the same lines.

With the R2, users can expect better performance in comparison to R15 V3. The latter is equipped with a 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC motor that is capable of generating max power of 18.6 ps at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Just like R15, R2 is likely to be equipped with features like Variable Valves Actuation (VVA).